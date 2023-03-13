CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc Announces Financial Results

BV Financial, Inc.
·9 min read
BV Financial, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE/ March 13, 2023 / BV Financial, Inc. ("BV Financial") (OTC PINK:BVFL) today issued a correction to its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, initially reported on January 24, 2023. In connection with its year-end audit and the finalization of the fair value adjustments recorded in connection with BayVanguard Bank's acquisition of North Arundel Savings Bank, the Company lowered its gain on bargain purchase recognized in connection with the merger from $2.3 million to $1.3 million and made a corresponding increase in the equity accounts to reflect the increase in the entity value of North Arundel. The result was an increase in equity received by BV Financial and a decrease in other income, net income, earnings per share, both basic and diluted, return on average assets, return on average equity and efficiency ratio as indicated below. The change had no impact on BV Financial's equity.

For Year Ended December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Other Income

Net Income

Earnings per common share - basic

Earnings Per Share -diluted

Return on Average Assets

Return on Average Equity

Efficiency Ratio

As Initially Reported

$6,625

$11,484

$1.55

$1.54

1.35%

12.49%

56.31%

As Corrected

$5,665

$10,524

$1.42

$1.41

1.23%

11.40%

57.88%

For Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Other Income

Net Income

Earnings per common share - basic

Earnings Per Share -diluted

Return on Average Assets

Return on Average Equity

Efficiency Ratio

As Initially Reported

$3,275

$3,690

$0.50

$0.50

1.75%

15.43%

49.50%

As Corrected

$2,315

$2,730

$0.37

$0.37

1.29%

11.41%

61.47%

The full text of the corrected release is a follows:

Baltimore, Maryland, BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK: BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $10.5 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $9.4 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $2.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Included in the 2022 annual results were $1.3 million in a gain on bargain purchase recognized in the merger with North Arundel Savings Bank, $1.4 million in excess insurance proceeds, as well as $1.8 million in merger expenses and $0.5 million in a lease buyout cost for a branch whose deposits were moved to the North Arundel location. Included in the December 2022 quarterly results are $0.6 million in bargain purchase gains, $1.1 million in excess insurance proceeds and $1.6 million in merger expenses.

Non-performing assets on December 31, 2022 totaled $7.9 million consisting of $5.9 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. On December 31, 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.8 million, which represented 0.57% of total loans and 64.8% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, on December 31, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $3.8 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.

At December 31, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $844.9 million, net loans of $659.1 million, deposits of $684.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $97.8 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.

BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.39% at December 31, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with fifteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

Contact:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000

BV Financial & Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Condition


Unaudited



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

ASSETS



Cash

12,704

8,484

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

55,452

102,456


68,156

110,940


Time Deposits in Other Banks

496

250

Equity securities at fair value

221

-

Investment AFS

33,034

37,793

Investment HTM

10,461

4,059

Loans

659,131

584,438

Loans Held For sale

-

-

Repossessed Assets

1,987

1,987

Premises and Equipment

15,176

15,050

FHLB of Atlanta Stock

977

404

Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance

19,983

25,966

Accrued Interest Receivable

2,952

2,583

Goodwill

14,420

14,420

Other Intangible Assets

1,195

1,293

Deferred Tax Asset

9,113

8,322

Other Assets

7,661

7,625


Total Assets

$

844,963

$

815,130


LIABILITIES

Deposits - non interest bearing

167,202

175,019

Deposits - interest bearing

517,416

505,006

Total Deposits

684,618

680,025


Advances From the FHLB

12,000

-

Subordinated debentures

37,039

36,828

Other Liabilities

13,555

14,831


Total Liabilities

747,212

731,684

EQUITY


Common Stock at par

74

71

Common Stock in excess of par

15,406

9,383

Retained Earnings

84,612

74,088

Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities

(2,341

)

(96

)


Total Equity

97,751

83,446


Total Liabilites and Equity

$

844,963

$

815,130


Total common shares outstanding

7,418,575

7,138,221

BV Financial & Subsidiaries

YTD Consolidated Statement of Income


Unaudited



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees

$

31,259

$

28,728

Investment Securities

856

511

Other Interest Income

1,235

139

Total Interest Income

33,350

29,378



Interest on Deposits

1,353

1,896

Interest on Borrowed Money

2,077

1,837

Total Interest Expense

3,430

3,733


2836840.15


Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss

29,920

25,645

Provision for Loan Losses

1,038

575

Net Interest Income

28,882

25,070


Debit Card Income

755

780

Service Fees On Deposits

460

444

Income from Life Insurance

1,492

683

Gain (loss) on repossessed assets

-

12

Gain on sale of building\equipment

246

-

Gain on sale of Loans held for sale

1

57

Gain on Bargain Purchase

1,340

-

Other Income

1,371

395

Total Other Income

5,665

2,371


Compensation

10,130

7,907

Occupancy

1,661

1,685

Data Processing

1,419

1,608

Advertising

23

23

Professional fees

607

587

Equipment

436

453

Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs

965

227

Amortization of intangible assets

184

176

FDIC insurance premiums

219

190

Other

4,350

1,761

Total Non-Interest Expense

19,994

14,617


Net Income Before Tax

14,553

12,824


Provision for Income Tax

4,029

3,383


Net Income

$

10,524

$

9,441


Basic Earnings per share

$

1.42

$

1.33

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.41

$

1.32


Return on average assets

1.23

%

1.16

%

Return on average equity

11.40

%

11.98

%

Efficiency ratio

57.88

%

53.27

%

Net Interest margin

3.91

%

3.53

%

BV Financial & Subsidiaries

QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income


Unaudited



12/31/2022

12/31/2021

INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees

$

8,547

$

7,525

Investment Securities

313

150

Other Interest Income

509

45

Total Interest Income

9,369

7,720



Interest on Deposits

369

395

Interest on Borrowed Money

543

502

Total Interest Expense

912

897



Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss

8,457

6,823

Provision for Loan Losses

451

305

Net Interest Income

8,006

6,518


Debit Card Income

188

197

Service Fees On Deposits

116

107

Income from Life Insurance

1,182

98

Gain (loss) on repossessed assets

-

-

Gain on sale of building\Equipment

(33

)

-

Gain on sale of Loans

-

13

Gain on Bargain Purchase

646

-

Other Income

216

123

Total Other Income

2,315

538


Compensation

2,649

2,182

Occupancy

440

431

Data Processing

349

336

Advertising

6

6

Professional fees

155

150

Equipment

24

110

Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs

568

155

Amortization of intangible assets

46

44

FDIC insurance premiums

55

51

Other

2,052

266

Total Non-Interest Expense

6,344

3,731


Net Income Before Tax

3,977

3,325


Provision for Income Tax

1,247

718


Net Income

$

2,730

$

2,607


Basic Earnings per share

$

0.37

$

0.37

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.37

$

0.36


Return on average assets

1.29

%

1.28

%

Return on average equity

11.41

%

12.64

%

Efficiency ratio

61.47

%

56.72

%

Net Interest margin

4.45

%

4.01

%

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743527/CORRECTION-FROM-SOURCE-BV-Financial-Inc-Announces-Financial-Results

Latest Stories