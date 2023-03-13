CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc Announces Financial Results
BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE/ March 13, 2023 / BV Financial, Inc. ("BV Financial") (OTC PINK:BVFL) today issued a correction to its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, initially reported on January 24, 2023. In connection with its year-end audit and the finalization of the fair value adjustments recorded in connection with BayVanguard Bank's acquisition of North Arundel Savings Bank, the Company lowered its gain on bargain purchase recognized in connection with the merger from $2.3 million to $1.3 million and made a corresponding increase in the equity accounts to reflect the increase in the entity value of North Arundel. The result was an increase in equity received by BV Financial and a decrease in other income, net income, earnings per share, both basic and diluted, return on average assets, return on average equity and efficiency ratio as indicated below. The change had no impact on BV Financial's equity.
For Year Ended December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Other Income
Net Income
Earnings per common share - basic
Earnings Per Share -diluted
Return on Average Assets
Return on Average Equity
Efficiency Ratio
As Initially Reported
$6,625
$11,484
$1.55
$1.54
1.35%
12.49%
56.31%
As Corrected
$5,665
$10,524
$1.42
$1.41
1.23%
11.40%
57.88%
For Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Other Income
Net Income
Earnings per common share - basic
Earnings Per Share -diluted
Return on Average Assets
Return on Average Equity
Efficiency Ratio
As Initially Reported
$3,275
$3,690
$0.50
$0.50
1.75%
15.43%
49.50%
As Corrected
$2,315
$2,730
$0.37
$0.37
1.29%
11.41%
61.47%
The full text of the corrected release is a follows:
Baltimore, Maryland, BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK: BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $10.5 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $9.4 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $2.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Included in the 2022 annual results were $1.3 million in a gain on bargain purchase recognized in the merger with North Arundel Savings Bank, $1.4 million in excess insurance proceeds, as well as $1.8 million in merger expenses and $0.5 million in a lease buyout cost for a branch whose deposits were moved to the North Arundel location. Included in the December 2022 quarterly results are $0.6 million in bargain purchase gains, $1.1 million in excess insurance proceeds and $1.6 million in merger expenses.
Non-performing assets on December 31, 2022 totaled $7.9 million consisting of $5.9 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. On December 31, 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.8 million, which represented 0.57% of total loans and 64.8% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, on December 31, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $3.8 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.
At December 31, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $844.9 million, net loans of $659.1 million, deposits of $684.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $97.8 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.
BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.39% at December 31, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with fifteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.
Contact:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Condition
Unaudited
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
ASSETS
Cash
12,704
8,484
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
55,452
102,456
68,156
110,940
Time Deposits in Other Banks
496
250
Equity securities at fair value
221
-
Investment AFS
33,034
37,793
Investment HTM
10,461
4,059
Loans
659,131
584,438
Loans Held For sale
-
-
Repossessed Assets
1,987
1,987
Premises and Equipment
15,176
15,050
FHLB of Atlanta Stock
977
404
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance
19,983
25,966
Accrued Interest Receivable
2,952
2,583
Goodwill
14,420
14,420
Other Intangible Assets
1,195
1,293
Deferred Tax Asset
9,113
8,322
Other Assets
7,661
7,625
Total Assets
$
844,963
$
815,130
LIABILITIES
Deposits - non interest bearing
167,202
175,019
Deposits - interest bearing
517,416
505,006
Total Deposits
684,618
680,025
Advances From the FHLB
12,000
-
Subordinated debentures
37,039
36,828
Other Liabilities
13,555
14,831
Total Liabilities
747,212
731,684
EQUITY
Common Stock at par
74
71
Common Stock in excess of par
15,406
9,383
Retained Earnings
84,612
74,088
Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities
(2,341
)
(96
)
Total Equity
97,751
83,446
Total Liabilites and Equity
$
844,963
$
815,130
Total common shares outstanding
7,418,575
7,138,221
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
YTD Consolidated Statement of Income
Unaudited
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
31,259
$
28,728
Investment Securities
856
511
Other Interest Income
1,235
139
Total Interest Income
33,350
29,378
Interest on Deposits
1,353
1,896
Interest on Borrowed Money
2,077
1,837
Total Interest Expense
3,430
3,733
2836840.15
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
29,920
25,645
Provision for Loan Losses
1,038
575
Net Interest Income
28,882
25,070
Debit Card Income
755
780
Service Fees On Deposits
460
444
Income from Life Insurance
1,492
683
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
-
12
Gain on sale of building\equipment
246
-
Gain on sale of Loans held for sale
1
57
Gain on Bargain Purchase
1,340
-
Other Income
1,371
395
Total Other Income
5,665
2,371
Compensation
10,130
7,907
Occupancy
1,661
1,685
Data Processing
1,419
1,608
Advertising
23
23
Professional fees
607
587
Equipment
436
453
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
965
227
Amortization of intangible assets
184
176
FDIC insurance premiums
219
190
Other
4,350
1,761
Total Non-Interest Expense
19,994
14,617
Net Income Before Tax
14,553
12,824
Provision for Income Tax
4,029
3,383
Net Income
$
10,524
$
9,441
Basic Earnings per share
$
1.42
$
1.33
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.41
$
1.32
Return on average assets
1.23
%
1.16
%
Return on average equity
11.40
%
11.98
%
Efficiency ratio
57.88
%
53.27
%
Net Interest margin
3.91
%
3.53
%
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income
Unaudited
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
8,547
$
7,525
Investment Securities
313
150
Other Interest Income
509
45
Total Interest Income
9,369
7,720
Interest on Deposits
369
395
Interest on Borrowed Money
543
502
Total Interest Expense
912
897
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
8,457
6,823
Provision for Loan Losses
451
305
Net Interest Income
8,006
6,518
Debit Card Income
188
197
Service Fees On Deposits
116
107
Income from Life Insurance
1,182
98
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
-
-
Gain on sale of building\Equipment
(33
)
-
Gain on sale of Loans
-
13
Gain on Bargain Purchase
646
-
Other Income
216
123
Total Other Income
2,315
538
Compensation
2,649
2,182
Occupancy
440
431
Data Processing
349
336
Advertising
6
6
Professional fees
155
150
Equipment
24
110
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
568
155
Amortization of intangible assets
46
44
FDIC insurance premiums
55
51
Other
2,052
266
Total Non-Interest Expense
6,344
3,731
Net Income Before Tax
3,977
3,325
Provision for Income Tax
1,247
718
Net Income
$
2,730
$
2,607
Basic Earnings per share
$
0.37
$
0.37
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.37
$
0.36
Return on average assets
1.29
%
1.28
%
Return on average equity
11.41
%
12.64
%
Efficiency ratio
61.47
%
56.72
%
Net Interest margin
4.45
%
4.01
%
