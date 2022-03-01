CORRECTION -- Sirios Announces Drill Results Confirming Again the Continuity of Gold Mineralization at the Cheechoo Gold Deposit

MONTREAL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) please note that the title of the last two columns in the table were incorrect. The corrected release follows:

The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce assay results from 8 additional diamond drill holes totaling 1,619 metres from the September 2021 drilling program on the Cheechoo gold property, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

The most significant results of this drilling are listed below:

  • 3.46 g/t Au over 31.7 m, including 6.50 g/t Au over 6.6 m (CH21-279)

  • 7.69 g/t Au over 9.9 m, including 68.84 g/t Au over 1.0 m (CH21-280)

  • 6.18 g/t Au over 11.4 m, including 46.04 g/t Au over 1.0 m (CH21-280)

  • 7.07 g/t Au over 9.0 m, including 50.40 g/t Au over 1.1 m (CH-288)

  • 3.17 g/t Au over 17.4 m, including 16.74 g/t Au over 2.9 m (CH21-290)

  • 0.85 g/t Au over 57.7 m (CH21-290)

  • 0.78 g/t Au over 38.5 m (CH21-289)

Holes #270 and 280 show again the continuity of gold mineralization in the area of the north-eastern contact between the tonalite and the metasedimentary rocks. The gold zones were already intersected by holes RC-01, RC-02, #281 and #285 of the 2021 campaign, with intervals assaying up to 2.83 g/t Au over 55.0 m and 4.90 g/t Au over 22.0 m (ref. press releases dated 2021/12/14 and 2022/02/09).

Further to the west, from the drill holes with assay results announced today, were intersected as expected pluri-metric to deca-metric gold zones with grades varying from 0.4 g/t Au to 1.8 g/t Au, including metric to pluri-metric zones with grades from 3.0 g/t Au up to 50.0 g/t Au.

These new diamond drilling results confirm again the continuity of the gold mineralization in the area of the conceptual pit defined in the 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (see Figure #1). This drilling data will be used in the preparation of the next mineral resource estimate for the Cheechoo Project, scheduled to be completed this year and which is expected to include the conversion of a significant amount of inferred resources to indicated resources. The summer 2021 drilling program included 30 NQ-size drill holes and 2 RC holes totaling 6,789 meters. There are still 6 drill holes with pending assay results.

Figure 1: Location of drill holes CH-279, 280, 286, 288 to 290 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c3a82e4-0488-44f5-90e9-28cebef05911

SIGNIFICANT RESULTS OF THE 8 ANNOUNCED DRILL HOLES

Drill Hole CH21-

From (m)

To (m)

Au (g/t)

Length* (m)

279

11.2

42.9

3.46

31.7

Incl. 19.1

25.7

6.50

6.6

Incl. 19.1

20.1

28.76

1.0

Incl. 30.0

31.5

33.38

1.5

280

16.9

28.3

6.18

11.4

Incl. 23.1

24.1

19.23

1.0

Incl. 26.3

27.3

46.04

1.0

31.4

41.3

7.69

9.9

Incl. 34.4

35.4

68.84

1.0

64.1

69.8

2.62

5.7

Incl. 67.5

68.5

13.12

1.0

286

76.1

82.5

1.78

6.4

106.0

131.4

0.87

25.4

Incl. 112.0

115.0

3.76

3.0

288

7.6

47.0

0.43

39.4

178.0

187.0

0.66

9.0

191.5

217.5

0.38

26.0

232.0

241.0

7.07

9.0

Incl. 234.1

235.2

50.40

1.1

267.5

275.0

3.30

7.5

Incl. 269.5

270.8

11.13

1.3

279.5

288.1

0.68

8.6

291.7

306.0

1.18

14.3

Incl. 299.0

300.5

6.85

1.5

289

29.7

44.4

0.44

14.7

59.0

97.5

0.78

38.5

Incl. 76.3

77.3

9.65

1.0

103.5

120.0

0.40

16.5

174.8

184.5

0.52

9.7

200.5

223.2

0.75

22.7

Incl. 217.2

223.2

1.12

6.0

290

7.0

17.0

0.60

10.0

28.8

77.2

0.47

48.4

104.7

112.8

0.62

8.1

116.8

174.5

0.85

57.7

Incl. 133.3

137.3

6.20

4.0

Incl. 135.3

136.3

20.00

1.0

179.0

194.7

0.67

15.7

200.1

217.5

3.17

17.4

Incl. 201.1

204.0

16.74

2.9

* Length of core along hole, not true width. Intervals greater than 0.25 g/t Au with a maximum of 3 consecutive metres of waste rock.
No significant results in holes #277 and 278 drilled more than 2 km north of the Cheechoo deposit.

A table of drill collar coordinates is available at the following link: www.sirios.com/bd-coordinates-drilled-20220301.

Assay Quality Control
All NQ drill core is logged by Sirios’ personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core is then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program is in place by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples are assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by Actlabs. Samples assaying greater than 0.2 g/t Au as well as drill core samples with visible gold are assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve on a 1-kg sample. Special certified reference standards (Assay Pills) were used to ensure adequate quality control of gold assays on 1-kg of material.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. president and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo. senior geologist, both qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Cheechoo Property
The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource (BBA, P-L. Richard, P. Geo.; J. Torrealba, P. Eng.; D. Evangelista, P. Eng., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for The Cheechoo Project, 31/10/2020).

About Sirios
A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR at www. sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Rules of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact :
Dominique Doucet, President, CEO, Eng.
Tel.: (514) 918-2867
ddoucet@sirios.com
website : www.sirios.com


