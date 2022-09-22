(CORRECTION) Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC: SAKL) Proceeding To Definitive Agreement on Acquisition of Stake in Arowana Media Holdings

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.

Arowana Media Taps Joey Clarke Jr. to adapt Wish for the big screen

Wish

Wish - Accolades and Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL), an action-oriented events and entertainment company. Arowana Media Holdings Inc., is a multimedia acquisitions and development company in which Sack Lunch intends to acquire a 45% minority interest to gain access to Arowana’s Intellectual property (IP) consisting of film, book and legacy entertainment titles ( https://www.ArowanaMedia.com ), which both companies hope to close within the next 45 days.

In the interim, Mark Newbauer, CEO of Arowana Media, continues to move forward and has reached an agreement in principle to retain Nicholl Fellowship recipient Joey Clarke Jr. to adapt one of Arowana’s properties, Barbara O’Connor’s former New York Times bestseller “Wish ” , into a full-length feature film.

Since MacMillan published Wish in 2016, the novel has remained among the Top 10 New York Times bestselling middle-grade paperbacks.

The novel is about a girl who unexpectedly learns the true meaning of family in the least likely of places, with the help of a friend, her aunt and uncle, and the dog of her dreams.

IBISworld recently reported that the intellectual property licensing industry is expected to increase 9.1% in 2022 increasing in value to over $58 billion.

Arowana currently has an effective Registration Statement filed under Regulation CF to raise up to $1,070,000 in working capital - https://arowanamedia.com/invest/ - which it intends to use for additional purchases of “legacy” IP and development costs of its current properties.

