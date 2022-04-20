CORRECTION - River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter Results (Unaudited)

River Valley Community Bancorp
·7 min read
River Valley Community Bancorp
River Valley Community Bancorp

YUBA CITY, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 by River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB), please note that the quotes from the CFO and the CEO following the financial tables have been revised. The corrected release follows:

River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter Results (Unaudited)

River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Consolidated financial highlights:

  • Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $1.1 million or $0.36 per diluted share compared to $1.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $1.2 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Net interest income totaled $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $3.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Total assets ended the quarter at $573.7 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $600.8 million as of
    December 31, 2021 and $506.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Total investment securities

$

242,907

$

227,775

$

200,099

$

171,710

$

169,698

Total loans, gross

248,560

250,670

243,689

258,816

258,504

PPP loans (non-core)

1,071

3,939

10,307

26,136

42,383

Total loans, excluding PPP

247,489

246,731

233,382

232,680

216,121

Allowance for loan losses

(3,513

)

(3,513

)

(3,362

)

(3,362

)

(3,362

)

Total assets

574,805

600,849

527,734

503,298

506,850

Total deposits

530,020

548,020

475,251

450,895

457,938

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

42,332

49,428

48,853

48,439

45,717

Loan to deposit ratio

47

%

46

%

51

%

57

%

56

%

Book value per common share

$

13.85

$

16.30

$

16.14

$

16.02

$

15.16

Subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.85

%

8.13

%

8.41

%

8.42

%

8.20

%

Total gross loans were $248.6 million as of March 31, 2022, which represents a decrease of $2.1 million or 0.8% from $250.7 million as of December 31, 2021 and a decrease of $9.9 million or 3.8% from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the Bank experienced net loan growth of $756,000 or 0.3% since December 31, 2021 and an increase of $31.4 million or 14.5% since March 31, 2021. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, $2.8 million of the $3.9 million remaining PPP loans were forgiven with full payments received from the Small Business Administration. Total deposits of $530.0 million as of March 31, 2022 represent a decrease of $18.0 million or 3.3% from $548.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and an increase of $72.1 million or 15.7% from March 31, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decline in deposits was nearly all attributed to the Bank’s Yuba City office which benefits from seasonal agricultural related deposits that typically decline through mid-year and then rebuild later in the year. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had no non-performing assets.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited (continued)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Total interest income

$

4,089

$

4,295

$

4,173

$

4,071

$

3,988

Total interest expense

140

147

153

156

160

Net interest income

3,949

4,148

4,020

3,915

3,828

Provision for loan losses

-

151

-

-

-

Total noninterest income

200

242

161

175

276

Total noninterest expense

2,567

2,340

2,265

2,275

2,388

Net income

1,142

1,392

1,397

1,315

1,245

Earnings per share - basic

$

0.38

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

0.43

$

0.42

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.36

$

0.44

$

0.45

$

0.42

$

0.41

Net interest margin

2.79

%

3.09

%

3.21

%

3.28

%

3.26

%

Net interest margin - tax equivalent

2.83

%

3.13

%

3.25

%

3.33

%

3.31

%

Efficiency ratio

61.87

%

53.32

%

54.17

%

55.62

%

59.49

%

Return on average assets

0.78

%

1.00

%

1.07

%

1.05

%

1.01

%

Return on average equity

9.64

%

11.16

%

11.18

%

11.24

%

10.76

%

Net interest income of $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is an increase of $121,000 or 3.2% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $199,000 or 4.8% from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decrease is primarily attributed to a reduction in loan fee income related to PPP. As the volume of PPP loan forgiveness decreases, so does the recognition of PPP loan fee income. PPP loan fee income is fully recognized when a loan is forgiven or paid off.

CFO Kevin S. Reynolds stated, “During the first quarter, we saw a decline in total assets which was primarily due from expected agricultural deposit outflows but was also impacted by a decline in the market value of our investment securities portfolio. This decline in value was driven by an increase in expectations about future rate hikes, which led to a mark to market unrealized loss in the Bank’s investment portfolio. It is important to note that this is strictly an accounting adjustment and our high-quality investment securities portfolio continues to perform as intended. While volatile interest rate markets will cause fluctuations in the market value of our investment securities portfolio, we expect that any unrealized loss will reduce over time and ultimately be eliminated as the bonds mature.”

CEO John M. Jelavich stated, “We are pleased with our first quarter results. Our after-tax net income of $1.1 million came in slightly better than we anticipated and was more reflective of our core earnings as the benefit of PPP had largely played out last year. Our credit quality remains very good and our core deposits, which exclude CDs, were up 18% year-over-year and bring considerable value to our franchise. Our Reno loan production office was successfully launched early in the quarter, and we are pleased with the momentum we are gaining there.”

Jelavich continued, “After years of declining interest rates which have resulted in margin compression for our bank and the industry, we came into 2022 anticipating moderately higher interest rates. During the quarter, the Fed signaled it would likely move rates more aggressively to combat inflation. The markets reacted by pushing rates and volatility even higher. In addition, we now see many new layers of uncertainty including the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in Shanghai, both of which have added more strain on supply chains and pushed input prices higher. While there has been growing concern that higher rates could increase the likelihood of recession, we see businesses and consumers still sitting on a lot of cash, job openings remain very high and strong demand for goods and services exist. These conditions do not immediately point to recession. While it will likely be months before clarity emerges, we do know that increasing interest rates and a steepening yield curve are necessary for increased margins and earnings in our industry. Looking through the present uncertainty, we now see an outcome where our earnings can be notably better than initially anticipated for 2023 and beyond.”

“Regardless of how the macro factors settle out, we believe we are well positioned in our markets and remain focused on delivering the relationship banking service that is valued by our customers,” Jelavich concluded.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, Depositaccounts.com and Bankrate and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

  • 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

  • 580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

  • 905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

  • 904 B Street, Marysville, CA

  • 401 Ryland Street, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.