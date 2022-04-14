Correction to the release of Trainers’ House Plc’s quantity of shares on 4 April 2022
TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 14 APRIL 2022 AT 14:15
The number of shares reported by the company on 4 April 2022 was incorrect. The correct number of shares is 2,147,826, which is two shares less than previously announced. The error was caused by a human error in the third-party book-entry system.
