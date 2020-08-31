Correction to the regulatory release of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc published on 31.8.2020 at 12:15 CET

The release of interim report published by BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc on 31.8.2020 at 12:15 CET has been supplemented. A clause in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, contact information and a brief description of the company have been added to the release. In additionally, Finnish and English versions have been unified. The corrected release is in entirety below.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (BBS) Interim Report 1.1.-30.6.2020 (unaudited)

January-June shortly (comparison season 1-6/2019)

The Company published the results of its first clinical investigation in February 2020. The study was performed in connection with fusions of ankle and subtalar joints. According to the results, ARTEBONE® product tested to be safe and functional can replace similar autograft treatment in the future.

The company will continue to update its quality system in accordance with the requirements of new Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745). The date of entry into force of the changes to the regulation has been postponed one year until 5/2021 by the decision of European Commission.

The contract of handling of the company’s first product CE marking application was requested from Notified Body (BSI) in good time in December 2019. The goal was to get it processed in March 2020. However, BSI replied that it will not be able to process new applications until June due to pressures of the changes of MDR. The company did not receive the draft of contract until in July in this year.

The preliminary results of animal study commissioned by the company have been received in June and July. A review of the results revealed that they support the objectives that the company has set for the study. The final report will be expected in September according to the original plan.

The right issue and the directed issue raised a total of approximately EUR 574 million new gross capital, of which approximately EUR 505 million remained after the expenses related to the share issues. A short-term loan of EUR 200.000 was converted into issues, so the net cash flow was EUR 4,85 million.

The company’s investment and working capital loans have been restructured

Ernst & Young Oy was elected as a company’s auditor, KHT Jari Karppinen as the principal auditor and KHT Milla Karjalainen as the deputy auditor

The company had no net sales during the period under review

The cash flow from operations was EUR 0,750 (0,786) million

BBS’s cash assets on 30th June 2020 was EUR 5,019 (0,878) million

Key financial figures

1000 euros 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 1-12/2019 Other operating income 18 29 2 262 Personnel expenses 334 350 670 Depreciation and impairments 100 112 229 Other operating expenses 897 340 757 Operating profit (Loss) of the period -1 376 -809 -447 Cash flow from business operations -950 -786 -1 701 Equity ratio % 50.3 34,6 39,6 Earnings per share € -0,27 -0,16 -0,076 The number of the shares at the end of the period 6 571 525 5 090 520 5 204 820 The average number of the shares during the period 5 220 006 5 090 520 5 148 453





1000 euros 30.6.2020 30.6.2019 31.12.2019 Cash and securities 5 019 878 1 685 Equity 7 399 3 558 4 417 Equity and liability total 14 301 10 298 11 156

The equity ratio = equity/equity and liabilities total

Earnings per share = earnings for the period/the average number of the shares during the period

Guidance for 2020

For the year 2020, substantial net sales are not expected to be generated. CE marking will not to be obtained during 2020.

Outlook for 2021

The company will complete the processing of the CEmarking application with the Notified Body at the beginning of the year. The company’s production processes are being prepared to start the actual production. Preparations for the marketing and sales have already begun in 2020, and preparations for the launch will continue from the beginning of the year. The launch expected to begin between April and June 2021. From the end of the year 2021, the development of turnover is expected to start even more slowly, as is typical for the industry.

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

The first half of 2020 was significantly more positive for the company than the previous year. The positive result of the clinical trial published by the company in the early part of the year contributed to the successful share issue in June 2020. As a result of the issues, the company raised a total of EUR 5,74 million gross in in Finnish and Swedish First North Growth Market lists. The issue was marked about one and half times over. We are pleased to say that the company has been able to operate for about two years at turning point in the company’s future. We expect the company to receive a marketing authorization for its first ARTEBONE® product during spring 2021.

In spring 2020 we still had to experience the effects of the problem that arose on the part of the authorities in our operations. Due to new medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745), the Notified Body (BSI) with which we have previously worked and from which we requested a new contract for the processing of the application was unable to receive the application here for half a year, because the regulation caused a large change of appeal is if congested by their organization. By EU-commission decision, the date of entry inti force of the amendments to the regulation has been postponed May 2021. Then the congested work queue of the Notified Body was released and in June 2020 we received a contract from BSI for approval. So, we finally got the CEmarking process to start one.

Preliminary results from an animal test carried out at the request of authority was obtained in June 2020. The results were as expected. The timetable for obtaining the final results is expected to be confirmed by the supplier.

Marketing and sales construction activities will begin when the authority receives the first positive interim information on the questions and comments raised by the processing of the application. We will then implement in the end of 2020 sales recruitment and measures. Due to the long-term nature of marketing, it is necessary to start these measures months before the actual launch.





FINANCIAL REVIEW 1st January – 30th June, 2020

Overall

BBS owns 100% of the subsidiary Bio Bones Oy, which owns the real estate for production in Reisjärvi. Bio Bones has no other business.

Operating income and development costs

BBS did not have any significant net sales during the review period and the corresponding period of the previous year.

Financing and investments

The company’s cash assets at 30th June 2020 were EUR 5,019 (0,878) million. The company estimates that the current funding will be adequate approximately two year after the date of this release. The company’s management may decide on the adequacy of money.

The group’s cash flow from operating activities during the review period was EUR -0,950 (-0,786)

Story continues