Correction to Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc published on February 17, 2022: the registration date for nominee registered shareholders for the Annual General Meeting

Innofactor Oyj

Innofactor Plc Notice to general meeting, on February 18, 2022, at 10:45 Finnish time

In the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor published on February 17, 2022 at 9:05 Finnish time was incorrectly stated that holders of nominee registered shares attending the Annual General Meeting shall be temporarily registered in the shareholders' register, maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd., on Friday March 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the latest. The correct date is Monday, March 28, 2022. The date has been corrected to the attachment in this stock exchange release.

Espoo, February 18, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

