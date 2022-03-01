Nexstim Oyj

Company announcement, Helsinki, 1 March 2022 at 7:30 PM (EET)



Correction to the Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Nexstim Plc

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (“Nexstim” or “Company”) has sent an invitation to the shareholders today, on 1st March, 2022, at 9:30 AM to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 31 March 2022 commencing at 09:00 (EEST).

The English invitation to the meeting includes a writing error stating that shareholders, whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, in order to be eligible to request a temporary registration in the shareholders’ register of Nexstim Plc maintained by Euroclear Finland, request that their shares are re-registered in their own names in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, and procure that the nominee sends the above request for temporary registration to Euroclear Sweden AB (via email to: ISS@euroclear.com) on their behalf. Such registration must be made at the latest by 25 March 2022 and the nominee should therefore be notified well in advance before said date.

Consequently, it was resolved to amend section 16 C.5. of the English invitation to Annual General Meeting as follows (amendment in bold text):

Shareholders, whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, in order to be eligible to request a temporary registration in the shareholders’ register of Nexstim Plc maintained by Euroclear Finland, request that their shares are re-registered in their own names in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, and procure that the nominee sends the above request for temporary registration to Euroclear Sweden AB (via email to: ISS@euroclear.com) on their behalf. Such registration must be made at the latest by 23 March 2022 and the nominee should therefore be notified well in advance before said date.

The Swedish invitation to the meeting also includes a writing error stating the following: “Aktieägare vars aktier är registrerade i depå hos Euroclear Sweden AB och som önskar delta på bolagsstämman och utöva sin rösträtt ska begära tillfällig registrering i Nexstim Abp:s aktieägarförteckning som upprätthålls av Euroclear Finland Oy. Begäran ska lämnas skriftligen till Euroclear Sweden AB senast 25 mars 2022 klockan 17.00 svensk tid.”

Consequently, it was resolved to amend section 16 C.5. of the Swedish invitation to Annual General Meeting as follows (amendment in bold text):

Aktieägare vars aktier är registrerade i depå hos Euroclear Sweden AB och som önskar delta på bolagsstämman och utöva sin rösträtt ska begära tillfällig registrering i Nexstim Abp:s aktieägarförteckning som upprätthålls av Euroclear Finland Oy. Begäran ska lämnas skriftligen till Euroclear Sweden AB senast 23 mars 2022 klockan 17.00 svensk tid.”

Helsinki, 1 March 2022

NEXSTIM PLC

The Board of Directors

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of the Board

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

