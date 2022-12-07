CORRECTION: Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 December 2022
CORRECTION: ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 December 2022 at 9:30 EET
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 December 2022
Reason: The amount of shares purchased was incorrect
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
Date
5 December 2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share trading code
ILKKA2
Amount, shares
1,000
Average price/share, EUR
3.6337
Total cost, EUR
3,633.70
The company holds a total of 1,567 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 5 December 2022.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418
Attachment