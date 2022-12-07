CORRECTION: Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 December 2022

Ilkka Oyj

CORRECTION: ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 December 2022 at 9:30 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 December 2022

Reason: The amount of shares purchased was incorrect



At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 5 December 2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code ILKKA2 Amount, shares 1,000 Average price/share, EUR 3.6337 Total cost, EUR 3,633.70



The company holds a total of 1,567 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 5 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.



On behalf of Ilkka Oyj



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho



Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment



