CORRECTION -- Hill International, Inc.

Hill International Awarded Five-Year Program Management Contract to Support the Miami-Dade County Aviation Department’s $5 Billion CIP at MIA, Executive, and General Aviation Airports

Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a contract to provide program management services for the Miami-Dade County Aviation Department’s (MDAD) $5 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The program encompasses Miami International Airport as well as all the County’s executive and general aviation airports and will support modernization projects over the next 15 years. These improvements will accommodate dramatic growth at MDAD’s airports, with total passengers expected to reach 60 million annually over the life of the program. Due to MIA being the first IATA-Designated Pharma Hub Airport in the U.S. and substantial growth in e-commerce, freight traffic is also expected to increase substantially to a total of more than 4 million tons by 2040. Hill’s contract is for the initial five years of the program, with the potential to execute two additional five-year extensions.



According to the office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor, Miami International Airport and related area airports generate approximately $31 billion in business revenue annually and serve as the gateway for 96 percent of the region’s visitors. The CIP at Miami International Airport is composed of five sub-programs: the redevelopment of Central Terminal (concourses E and F); the expansion of the South Terminal (concourses H and J); renovations to North Terminal gates (concourse D) to accommodate additional wide- and narrow-body aircraft and larger regional jets; two new hotels; miscellaneous landside projects; and expanded aircraft parking and warehouses for cargo operations.

Hill First Vice President and Southeast Regional Manager Eladio Castrodad, PE, PMP, CGC, said of the award, “MDAD’s CIP positions the community’s airports to continue providing an efficient, safe, and pleasant passenger experience for many years to come. It’s a long-term vision, one that fits with the dynamic nature of the region and meets the demands on MDAD’s facilities. Our team firms reflect the diversity of the Miami metro area itself and is tailored to MDAD’s program management needs with both local and international aviation expertise. This emphasis on inclusion and our experience-based approach will help MDAD execute their vision successfully.”

“The pandemic certainly slowed growth in the region, but as air travel returns there is building pressure to resume and accelerate that growth,” concludes Hill’s Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “MDAD’s program will take advantage of the pressure to realize these new and improved facilities and put Miami-Dade’s airports ahead of the curve, as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.”

