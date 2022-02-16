Correction: Hexagon Purus ASA – PDMR Notifications Following Private Placement (2/2)

Hexagon Purus ASA
·1 min read
Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus ASA

Reference is made to the announcement of 15 February 2022 by Hexagon Purus ASA (the “Company”) regarding the completion of a private placement (the “Private Placement”). The Company has received notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their close associates following the Private Placement. The notifications concern subscriptions in the Private Placement and a share lending arrangement, and are attached hereto.

For more information, please contact:

Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 995 09 930 | morten.holum@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


