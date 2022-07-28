Correction: Hartman Income REIT Opens New Capital Fund to Investors

Houston, TX, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hartman Companies (Hartman), a Texas-based commercial real estate sponsor, launched The Hartman Capital Fund (the “Fund”), an initial $12.5m equity fund (subject to an increase of up to $25m) to provide short-term bridge-financing to affiliated Delaware Statutory Trust (“DST”) programs.

The Fund will allow Hartman to deliver more 1031 exchange opportunities to the fast-growing 1031 exchange marketplace, while providing an 8 percent annualized return to its investors and the return of 100 percent of their initial investment once the 1031 exchange DST offerings are fully subscribed.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of The Hartman Capital Fund. We believe that this new high-quality and timely offering will allow us to retain our standing as a top performing real estate sponsor while creating value and exceptional returns for our investors,” shared Chairman & CEO, Al Hartman.

The Hartman Companies have fully subscribed three previous DST offerings. These DST offerings’ maximum offering size have ranged from $4,225,000 to $8,820,000. The first two reside in the Houston metro area and the latest in The Colony, a North Dallas suburb. The DST sponsored by the Hartman Companies purchased The Colony Retail Shopping Center, located in the Dallas Forth-Worth Metroplex, in 2016. The property was 100% occupied by two well-performing national tenants at the time of acquisition, on triple net leases. Additionally, the property spans 89,826 square feet and is located within 5 miles of multiple Fortune 500 companies. The Capital Fund will allow the Hartman Companies to launch similar DST offerings.

Since 1983 Hartman has been acquiring and managing commercial real estate investments on behalf of thousands of individual investors. With a historical total of 27 real estate investment programs, The Hartman Capital Fund will be the 28th offering in the commercial real estate sponsors tenure.

