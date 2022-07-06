CORRECTION: GR8FL Solar Officially Releases Their "Redirection Program" Allowing US Homeowners To Reduce Their Monthly Cost Of Electricity By 22% On Average

(This release corrects the release that was posted earlier on July 5 to clarify the headline)

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / To help US homeowners save money on their electric bills in times of High Inflation & Increased Energy Costs , GR8FL Solar , a residential & commercial solar installer based out of Katy Tx, has officially released their Redirection Program a financing mechanism in which the company covers the upfront cost of materials & installation, allowing US homeowners to convert their homes to solar power for $0 out of pocket. For qualifying applicants, the company designs and installs a solar system that produces 100% of the home's energy needs. This eliminates the homeowner's dependence on a utility company to supply their home with power, reducing their electric bill to as little as $10 per month. Homeowners who enroll in the program increase the value of their home with a brand new solar system and enjoy a lower monthly expense than they were previously paying for power. On average, these homeowners see a 22% reduction in their overall energy costs every month.

In the rapidly growing solar industry, stories of "fly by night" solar contractors Misleading Homeowners and Installing Faulty Systems have become all too common. In many of these cases homeowners attempting to reach these companies when problems arise, find themselves navigating automated phone systems with no real support. GR8FL Solar is helping US property owners convert to renewable energy without the headache. The company's core values are centered around maintaining best-in-class service & customer experience, rather than achieving record high sales numbers.

Co Founder and CEO, Kota Ivers states, "It all starts with how we train the members of our team. Ethics have become a problem in this industry, so that's where we start." Candidates interested in joining the team at GR8FL Solar, must first pass a criminal background check. During orientation, new representatives of the company are required to complete GR8FL Solar's ethics training program. "In both our professional and our personal lives, we live by our slogan, 'Always Grateful, Never Satisfied.' Training doesn't stop after orientation. We continue to learn and grow, both as individuals and as a company every day. We get together at the office 3 times a week to further our team's education on best safety practices, industry regulations, quality control measures, and the hardware & technology behind the systems we install," Ivers adds.

GR8FL Solar has introduced a modern approach to keeping their customers up to date on the project's status. Property owners under contract with GR8FL, are sent automatic weekly updates via email and are given login credentials to an interactive online portal where progress is updated live 24 hours a day. For further support, the company assigns each project a dedicated Project Manager, who serves as the direct point of contact for the property owner, a Lead Electrician and an in-house installation crew. "Most companies subcontract for the cheapest work, we handle everything in-house from start to finish. This gives us the ability to ensure that our installation crews are clean, professional, and trained to our standard," adds CEO Kota Ivers.

The equipment, which is guaranteed to last for 30 years, is protected by manufacturer, in-house and third party warranties. GR8FL Solar partners with Solar Insure to enhance the system's warranty so that it fully covers the property owner's roof, solar panels, inverter(s) and labor costs, including any potential travel or shipping expenses. The company goes a step further by including complementary Identity Theft Protection & Credit Monitoring/Repair services for 3 years after install at no additional cost. "In some cases, we have been able to replace a homeowner's roof, repair their credit, and install a new solar system for a lower monthly rate than they were already paying for electricity," says COO Tyler Tashiro.

About GR8FL Solar:

GR8FL Solar , located at 20302 Park Row Suite 100, Katy, TX 77449, is a residential and commercial solar system installer. With their installation crews, led by licensed electricians, the company handles the entire process from start to finish. The company was started this year by Kota Ivers & Tyler Tashiro in an effort to bring a higher level of professionalism & transparency to the solar industry. On average the process of going solar through the company's "Redirection Program", from approval to completed installation, takes 32 days. GR8FL Solar is currently waiving application fees for the program and offering free virtual or in-person consultations & compliance inspections to homeowners who are interested in applying. You can reach them by phone, (281) 407-4907 or via email at Contact@gr8fl.solar.

