Correction - Food Recall Warning - Certain Fresh Express brand salad products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brands: Fresh Express
Product: Salad products
Companies: Fresh Express Incorporated
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
Category: Fruits and vegetables – Fresh
What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class I
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Fresh
Organic Salad Kit
215 g
0 71279 30950 7
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Organic Salad Kit
278 g
0 71279 78713 8
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Iceberg Garden
340 g
0 71279 10412 6
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Kit Caesar Supreme
298 g
0 71279 30214 0
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Kit Caesar Salad
278 g
0 71279 30215 7
All packages bearing a
Fresh
3 Color Deli
397 g
0 71279 12302 8
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Kit Bacon Caesar
283 g
0 71279 30109 9
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Iceberg Garden
680 g
0 71279 10413 3
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Spinach
454 g
0 71279 13208 2
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Twisted Caesar
272 g
0 71279 30212 6
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Chopped Kit
315 g*
0 71279 30933 0
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Chopped Kit
326 g
0 71279 30930 9
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Chopped Kit Asian
349 g
0 71279 30929 3
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Sweet Butter Salad
170 g
0 71279 22104 5
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Garden Shreds
227 g
0 71279 10708 0
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Twisted Caesar
266 g
0 71279 30211 9
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Veggie Lover's
312 g
0 71279 28106 3
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Green & Crisp
312 g
0 71279 10813 1
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Spinach
227 g
0 71279 13207 5
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Hearts of Romaine
255 g
0 71279 26115 7
All packages bearing a
Fresh
American Salad
312 g
0 71279 24103 6
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Twisted Caesar
275 g
0 71279 30926 2
All packages bearing a
Fresh
Baby Spinach
142 g
0 71279 27123 1
All packages bearing a
Issue
The food recall warning issued on December 21, 2021 has been has been amended to correctly identify the package size for one of the affected products. The correction for this product is marked by an asterisk (*).
Fresh Express Incorporated is recalling certain Fresh Express brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Manitoba and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date, as shown below.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
Do not consume the recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
