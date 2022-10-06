Correction to company announcement no. 49 of 3 October 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

The company has become aware that in company announcement no. 49 of 3 October 2022, an error has unfortunately occurred when we added the previous EBITDA guidance for 2022 and the expected EBITDA effect in 2022 from the takeover of the EMS company Enics.

After the takeover of Enics, the Schouw & Co. Group thus expects to generate FY 2022 EBITDA in the range of DKK 2,090-2,310 million under the conditions and reservations that are stated in the company's interim report for the second quarter of 2022.

The company regrets the error.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, CEO, tel. +45 86 11 22 22

Attachment



