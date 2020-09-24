Correction: Cegedim: H1 2020 Earnings





PRESS RELEASE

First-half financial information at June 30, 2020

IFRS – Regulated information – Audited

Cegedim: First half impacted by the health crisis, rebound in activity expected in the second half

Revenue decreased by 3.9%

Recurring operating income (1) declined by 50.1%

Target is for nearly stable FY 2020 revenue and recurring operating income(1)

WEBCAST ON MARCH 19, 2020, AT 6:15 PM PARIS TIME FR : +33 1 72 72 74 03 USA : +1 646 722 4916 UK : +44(0)207 1943 759 PIN CODE: 13169927# The webcast is available at: www.cegedim.fr/webcast

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, September 24, 2020, after the market close

Cegedim , an innovative technology and services company, posted consolidated, H1 2020 revenues of €236.2 million, down 3.9% on a reported basis and 2.5% like for like compared with the same period in 2019. Recurring operating income(1) came to €6.3 million, down 50.1% year on year.

In like-for-like terms, revenue decreased at both operational divisions. The Health insurance, HR and e-services division revenue declined by 2.7% and Healthcare professionals division revenue, by 2.2%.

Recurring operating income(1) declined at the Health insurance, HR and e-services division by €6.6 million but was virtually stable at a the Healthcare professionals division and Corporate and others division.

Income statement summary

H1 2019 H1 2020 Chg. €m % €m % % Revenues 245.8 100.0% 236.2 100.0% (3.9)% EBITDA(1) 45.5 18.5% 38.2 16.2% (15.9)% Depreciation & amortization (32.8) (13.4)% (31.9) (13.5)% (2.7)% Recurring operating income(1) 12.6 5.1% 6.3 2.7% (50.1)% Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) (16.3) (6.6)% (6.2) (2.6)% (62.1)% Operating income (3.6) (1.5)% 0.1 0.1% n.m. Cost of net financial debt (4.5) (1.8)% (4.6) (1.9)% +2.4% Tax expenses (2.1) (0.8)% (0.2) (0.1)% (89.8)% Consolidated net profit Profit attributable to the owners of the parent (10.2) (4.1)% (4.7) (2.0)% (54.2)% Recurring EPS (0.4) ( (0.2) ( (49.0)% EPS (0.7) (0.3) ( (54.1)%

(1) See the 2020 Interim Financial Report, Chapter 3 “Condensed consolidated interim financial statements”, Section 3.6, Note 2 on Alternative performance indicators and Note 6 “Segment reporting”.

Consolidated revenue decreased by €9.6 million, or 3.9%, to €236.2 million in H1 2020, compared to €245.8 million for H1 2019. Currencies had virtually no impact and, excluding an unfavorable scope impact of 1.4pp, revenues fell 2.5%.

Recurring operating income(1) decreased by €6.3 million, or 50.1%, to €6.3 million in H1 2020, compared with €12.6 million in H1 2019. The June 2020 figure represented 2.7% of revenue, compared with 5.1% in June 2019.

Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased by €0.9 million, or 2.7%, to €31.9 million in H1 2020, compared with €32.8 million in H1 2019.

EBITDA(1) decreased by €7.2 million, or 15.9%, to €38.2 million in H1 2020, compared with €45.5 million in H1 2019. EBITDA represented 16.2% of consolidated revenue in H1 2020, compared with 18.5% in H1 2019.

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) amounted to a charge of €6.2 million in H1 2020 compared with a charge of €16.3 million in H1 2019. Most of the yoy decrease are attributable to “Provisions for intangible asset obsolescence”. The 2020 figure is largely attributable to a €4.3 million impairment for certain intangible assets of the UK doctor software business stemming from previous acquisitions, and much of the 2019 figure is attributable to the sale of nearly all of the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc, which resulted in a €14.9 million charge.

Cost of net financial debt remained relatively stable at €4.6 million in H1 2020, compared with €4.5 million in H1 2019. This stability reflects the debt structure and reduced use of the revolving credit facility (RCF).

Tax came to a charge of €0.2 million in H1 2020 compared with a charge of €2.1 million in H1 2019, down €1.9 million or 89.8%. This change was principally the result of a decrease in taxes at the Group level and from a positive adjustment in deferred tax assets.

As a result, consolidated net profit came to a loss of €4.6 million in H1 2020 compared with a loss of €10.2 million in H1 2019. Recurring net profit per share came to a loss of €0.2 in H1 2020 compared to a loss of €0.4 in H1 2019. Earnings per share were a loss of €0.3 in H1 2020 compared with a loss of €0.7 a year earlier.

Analysis of business trends by division

·Key figures by division

Revenues Recurring Operating Income(1) In € million H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Health insurance, HR and e-services 162.5 160.3 10.7 4.1 Healthcare professionals 81.6 74.1 2.9 3.0 Corporate and others 1.7 1.7 (1.0) (0.9) Cegedim 245.8 236.2 12.6 6.3

·Health insurance, HR and e-services

In the first half of 2020, the Health insurance, HR and e-services division reported revenues of €160.3 million, down 1.3% on a reported basis and 2.7% like-for like. Currencies had virtually no impact and the acquisitions of Cosytec and NetEDI made a positive contribution of 1.4pp. Recurring operating income(1) decreased by €6.6 million, or 61.3%, to €4.1 million in H1 2020 compared to €10.7 million in H1 2019. The H1 2020 figure represented 2.6% of revenue, compared with 6.6% in H1 2019.

Business was negatively affected by the pandemic across the board. BPO volumes dipped temporarily. Project-based activities were affected because implementation was delayed until the second half. C-Media (conventional and digital signage solutions for pharmacies) suspended all activity for one month because advertisers postponed their marketing spending.

Story continues