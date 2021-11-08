CORRECTION - A Canadian Tech Start-Up, IRIS Wins Global Infrastructure Hub Competition

Canada’s IRIS overcomes 30 countries to be named InfraChallenge’s 2021 winner

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS R&D Group Inc. (‘IRIS’ or the ‘Company'), becomes the first Canadian start-up that provides privacy-centric smart cities data using best in class Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to win the Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub) ‘InfraChallenge’ supported by the Italian G20 Presidency . This challenge was focused on technological solutions for building and maintaining better and more resilient infrastructure and asset management.

The Company was declared successful following a live pitch at the InfraChallenge final in September 2021 against nine other finalists from different parts of the world.

Maintenance is critical to the safety and resilience of IRIS infrastructure, yet most technology that gathers asset condition data is expensive or impractical at scale. IRIS’ winning solution enables cities to monitor road infrastructure at a substantially lower cost by using dash cameras with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect road hazards and defects in real-time.

Additional benefits to the technology include frequent reporting on global industry-standard pavement assessment indexes, right-of-way asset inventories and assessments, and real-time mobility data such as vehicle and ped and bike counts, all in one pass.



Installed on ubiquitous fleets such as city buses and waste trucks, the data collection technology maximizes the utility of existing city assets and lets cities enjoy significant economic, societal, and environmental benefits including eliminating thousands of tonnes of municipal CO2e emissions annually.

“Winning the InfraChallenge competition has created a huge opportunity for our Canadian AI vision, enabling us to localize and implement our road infrastructure assessment technology across G20 member countries. These include inquiries from Brazil, Japan, KSA, and emerging economies from across the world that need solutions the most,” said IRIS CEO and Co-Founder Emil Sylvester Ramos.

IRIS Inc., the winner of InfraChallenge 2021, received AU $50,000 for ongoing support to scale their solution and exposure to a global network of infrastructure decision makers that includes the G20’s Infrastructure Working Group.

GI Hub CEO Marie Lam-Frendo said, “Congratulations to IRIS on their use of artificial intelligence to create a solution for public assets. Infrastructure maintenance is a ubiquitous challenge for governments around the world and IRIS’ technology has the potential to improve the safety and resilience of roads and potentially other assets.”

For more information, visit infrachallenge.gihub.org, https://www.irisradgroup.com, and listen to GI Hub’s podcast interview with IRIS CEO and Co-Founder Emil Sylvester Ramos.

For media inquiries, contact Fatema Bhabrawala at fbhabrawala@marigoldpr.com or by phone at 1-877-681-5541

About IRIS

IRIS helps cities monitor and maintain road infrastructure intelligently. By using Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled "Computer Vision” to detect road hazards in real-time, it produces better results at a substantially lower cost than current standard processes used by cities and municipalities globally – which rely on expensive and highly manual patrolling and curb-side inspections. https://www.irisradgroup.com

CONTACT: Fatema Bhabrawala IRIS R&D Group Inc. 18776815541 fbhabrawala@marigoldpr.com



