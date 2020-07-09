CORRECTION: How Brenden Stein Scaled to 5 Figures at the age of 14

Originally posted under the title: How Brenden Stein Scaled Endless Supply LLC To 5 Figures At the Age Of 14, article has been updated with the correct Title: How Brenden Stein Scaled to 5 Figures at the age of 14

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Nowadays, the typical 14 year old spends their free time playing video games and watching Netflix. Brenden Stein on the other hand has chosen a different path. The young entrepreneur used his free time to start his own business in the ecommerce world.

Brenden Stein is a 14 year old highschool student from Encino, California. With a rich family, Stein learned about the value of building wealth at an early age. Even with today's wealth, life wasn't always filled with fortune for Stein. There was a period when his family was poor and struggling to make ends meet. This was an awakening moment for Stein because he was able to feel what the struggle was like. Stein said,"a factor to my success at a young age is experiencing being rich and poor. It gave me two perspectives to life." This played a pivotal role for the young entrepreneur as he was truly able to understand the value of money from both sides.

With this upbringing, Brenden Stein had the drive and motivation to found his business. He mainly focuses on drop shipping and ecommerce, selling a range of different products all over the world. He has amassed a whopping 5 figures with a store he claims to have on autopilot generating passive income. With this automated system, Stein is able to work from his phone allowing him to enjoy any moment due to his self created schedule.

Even with this system built, Stein still puts in effort to train his peers through his mentorship program. He does this by teaching them about dropshipping and how to set up their own dropshipping stores. Currently Stein is coaching 300 students on his methods and that number is projected to increase by the end of the year.

Even after going from zero to five figures, Stein still continues to work just as hard as he continues to scale his ecommerce business. On top of this, the 14 year old gives back to his community as he continues to train 300 students through his mentorship program.

