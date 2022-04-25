CORRECTION -- Bank of the James Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declaration of Dividend
Strong Earnings, High Asset Quality, Expense Management
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial and retail bank, and Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc. (“PWW”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced unaudited results of operations for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. The Bank serves Region 2000 (the greater Lynchburg MSA), and the Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, and Roanoke, Virginia markets.
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $2.14 million or $0.45 per basic and diluted share compared with $1.84 million or $0.38 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Robert R. Chapman III, CEO, commented: “Despite the fact that our interest income declined in 2022 because of the decrease in PPP loan fees, the first quarter provided a strong start for 2022, with year-over-year earnings growth that reflected strong fee income from treasury services and investment management, residential mortgage loan originations, and gains on sale of residential mortgages.
“The quality of the Company’s loan portfolio underscored our financial performance. We finished the quarter with some of the strongest asset quality ratios and nonperforming loan levels in the Company’s history. We believe this demonstrates diligent credit management and partnering with customers who navigated through the unprecedented economic and health-related challenges and uncertainties of the past two years.
“Noninterest income reflected fees generated by customers’ increasing use of our suite of electronic corporate treasury services that enable them to manage finances and operations with greater efficiency and lower costs. These services play an important role in cementing full-service relationships with commercial and nonprofit clients.
“The residential mortgage division continued to make exceptional contributions to noninterest income, generating fee income from residential mortgage originations and gains on sales of originated mortgage loans sold to the secondary market. Although we are now in a rising interest rate environment, the demand for homes, as well as new home construction and sales, continues to be robust in the communities we serve. We also benefit from the reputation our mortgage team has established for outstanding service and efficient loan processing, which is driving increasing market share.
“The Company’s wholly-owned investment management subsidiary, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, an established Lynchburg, Virginia-based investment advisory firm with more than $650 million of assets under management, generated gross fee income of approximately $1 million, which enhanced our noninterest income. This acquisition, which closed in December 2021, has provided additional income diversity and a range of investment services that complement our financial management capabilities. We continue to look for opportunities to expand sources of noninterest income. Because the acquisition closed at the end of December 2021, PWW did not contribute any income in 2021.
“The economic health of our served markets is generally very good. We are anticipating and addressing the new challenges facing customers, including rising interest rates, supply chain issues, a shortage of skilled workers and an inflationary environment. Our service, expertise, and extensive banking and financial management capabilities position Bank of the James to meet customers’ needs while operating in a way that maximizes our productivity, efficiency, and value for shareholders.”
Highlights
Net income in the first quarter of 2022 was highlighted by continuing strong revenue contributions from gains on the sale of originated residential mortgages and mortgage loan processing fees, a loan loss provision recovery, and income contributions from PWW.
Total interest income of $6.92 million in the first quarter of 2022 declined 6% from $7.37 million a year earlier, primarily reflecting lower interest yields on loans and lower income from Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loan fees as the program continued to wind down during the quarter.
Net interest income after recovery of loan losses was $6.69 million at March 31, 2022 compared with $6.75 million at March 31, 2021 and included a 15% year-over-year reduction of interest expense, reflecting ongoing interest expense management partially offset by interest payments on a loan used to finance the acquisition of PWW. The Company recorded a $300,000 recovery of loan losses in the first quarter of 2022.
Total noninterest income was $3.63 million at March 31, 2022, up 49% from $2.43 million a year earlier. Growth primarily reflected increased gains on sale of loans held for sale, fees generated by electronic treasury management products, and fee income from PWW. PWW contributed $1.02 million in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2022.
Loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, were $588.92 million at March 31, 2022 compared with $576.47 million at December 31, 2021. The Company also had $6.52 million of loans held for sale at March 31, 2022 compared with $1.63 million a year earlier, reflecting strong ongoing residential mortgage originations. Loans, net at March 31, 2022 were lower than a year earlier, primarily reflecting paydowns of PPP loans.
The Company added approximately $13 million in new commercial real estate loans in the first quarter of 2022. Commercial and industrial loan levels declined year-over-year, returning to more normalized levels and reflecting the payoff or forgiveness of PPP loans.
Asset quality remained exceptionally strong, reflected in a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.14% at March 31, 2022 compared with 0.16% at December 31, 2021.
Total deposits were $881.43 million at March 31, 2022, down marginally from December 31, 2021. Deposits were well above deposits at March 31, 2021, reflecting continued growth of lower-cost core deposits (noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market accounts), which increased to 84% of total deposits..
Total stockholders’ equity was $60.6 million and book value per share was $12.78 at March 31, 2022 compared with $14.65 per share at December 31, 2021. The Company’s return on average equity rose to 12.27% from 11.49% a year earlier, while return on average assets increased to 0.89% from 0.85% a year earlier.
On April 19, 2022 the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly $0.07 per share dividend payable to stockholders of record on June 3, 2022, to be paid on June 17, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Operational Review
Net interest income after recovery of loan losses in the first quarter of 2022 was $6.69 million compared with $6.75 million in the first quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting slightly lower interest income, reduced interest expense, and a $300,000 recovery of loan losses in the first quarter of 2022, as indicated by the Bank’s allowance for loan losses methodology.
Total interest income was $6.92 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $7.37 million a year earlier, reflecting lower accreted fees from PPP loan processing, modest organic loan growth and pressure on interest rates. Management noted interest rate increases during the quarter had minimal impact but anticipates higher rates will have a positive impact on both earning assets and loan yields in the coming quarters. The return on interest earning assets during the first quarter of 2022 was 3.09% as compared to 3.66% in the first quarter of 2021.
Total interest expense in the first quarter of 2022 was $525,000 compared with $617,000 a year earlier, primarily reflecting reduced costs of time deposits and high levels of lower-cost core deposits (noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market accounts), partially offset by interest expense on a loan used to finance the acquisition of PWW.
During the first quarter, the Company shifted a significant amount of investment funds from Fed funds into its fixed income portfolio, including $30 million in agency mortgage-backed securities, as yields became more attractive. This is expected to have a positive impact in future quarters. The net interest margin was 2.86% and the interest spread was 2.80% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with 3.35% and 3.27%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.
First quarter 2022 noninterest income increased significantly from a year earlier to $3.63 million compared with $2.43 million. The increase primarily reflected gains from the sale of residential mortgages to the secondary market, mortgage processing fees, income from the Bank’s line of treasury management services for commercial customers, and wealth management fee income from PWW. In the first quarter of 2022, PWW’s net revenue after expenses and before tax was $445,000.
Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2022 was $7.65 million compared with $6.89 million in the first quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher salaries and benefits as the Company invested in hiring, employee retention, and performance-based compensation for loan production along with the added personnel expense of PWW employees. Noninterest expense was relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on average equity was 12.27% and return on average assets was 0.89% at March 31, 2022, up from 11.49% and 0.85%, respectively, a year earlier.
Balance Sheet Review: Strong Asset Quality, Commercial Lending Momentum
Total assets were $973.59 million at March 31, 2022 compared with $987.63 million at December 31, 2021 and $886.36 million at March 31, 2021. The long-term growth in assets primarily reflects an increase in cash and cash equivalents, and securities available-for-sale resulting from an increase in deposits.
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $588.92 million at March 31, 2022, up from $576.47 million at December 31, 2021. The growth in loans receivable primarily reflected new commercial real estate (CRE) loans during the first quarter of 2022. Commercial real estate loans (owner occupied and non-owner occupied and excluding construction loans) continued the steady growth of past quarters. At March 31, 2022, CRE loans were approximately $320.27 million, an increase from $307.95 million at December 31, 2021 and up from $280.12 million at March 31, 2021.
Commercial loans (primarily C&I loans) were $104.92 million at March 31, 2022 compared with $105.07 million at December 31, 2021. The commercial loan portfolio at quarter-end was significantly lower than a year earlier, reflecting the completed paydowns and forgiveness of PPP loans. Management noted that businesses’ significant cash reserves and conservative operation driven by inflation concerns, supply chain issues and a tight labor market continues to slow normal commercial and industrial lending. The Company anticipates these conditions will continue to impact commercial and industrial lending in coming quarters.
Commercial construction loans were stable at $29.28 million at March 31, 2022, reflecting the steady addition of new construction loans as previous projects are completed. Residential construction loans remained strong, reflecting active demand for new housing in several of the Company’s markets. Consumer loans and retained residential mortgages were relatively unchanged, reflecting the Company’s emphasis on managing the amount of consumer loans and residential mortgages it retains.
Improved qualitative factors due to the economy and delinquency trends (as reflected in the non-performing loan ratio improvement) resulted in recovery of $300,000 from the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2022. Asset quality has been consistently strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.14% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.15% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 1.19% at December 31, 2021. Total nonperforming loans of $852,000 were down 11% from December 31, 2021 and less than half of the $1.9 million at March 31, 2021. Other real estate owned has remained at consistently low levels during the past several quarters. Management believes the current levels of the allowance for loan losses is a reasonable estimate of the probable losses inherent in the Company’s loan portfolio.
Total deposits at March 31, 2022 were $881.43 million, compared with $887.06 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits continued to reflect strong demand deposit activity, in part due to increased balances held by businesses, organic growth in the Bank’s markets and also new customer deposits. The Bank trimmed time deposits, while core deposits (noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market and savings) increased to approximately 84% of total deposits at March 31, 2022.
The first quarter of 2022 was the first period reflecting income generated by PWW. The value of PWW is reflected in the Company’s balance sheet in the form of goodwill and intangibles. The increase in other assets was primarily due to $732,000 in fees receivable related to PWW.
The Company maintained its focus on generating shareholder value, reflected in total stockholders’ equity, book value per share, and improving return on average equity, return on average assets and productivity measures. Due to increased interest rates in the first quarter of 2022, the Bank had an unrealized decrease in the value of its securities portfolio, which resulted in a decrease in stockholder’s equity thereby adversely affecting book value.
About the Company
Bank of the James, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The bank currently services customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Roanoke, and Rustburg. The Bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The Bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. The Company provides investment advisory services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol “BOTJ” on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. Additional information on the Company is available at www.bankofthejames.bank.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOLLOWS
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Assets
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Cash and due from banks
$
32,780
$
29,337
Federal funds sold
64,027
153,816
Total cash and cash equivalents
96,807
183,153
Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $3,650 in 2022 and $4,006 in 2021)
3,651
3,655
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
212,616
161,267
Restricted stock, at cost
1,324
1,324
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,870 in 2022 and $6,915 in 2021
588,924
576,469
Loans held for sale
6,516
1,628
Premises and equipment, net
18,010
18,190
Software, net
117
161
Interest receivable
2,194
2,064
Cash value - bank owned life insurance
18,898
18,785
Customer relationship Intangible
8,266
8,406
Goodwill
3,001
3,001
Other real estate owned
761
761
Income taxes receivable
-
77
Deferred tax asset
3,432
1,371
Other assets
9,068
7,322
Total assets
$
973,585
$
987,634
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest bearing demand
159,386
162,286
NOW, money market and savings
582,039
582,000
Time
140,002
142,770
Total deposits
881,427
887,056
Capital notes
10,034
10,031
Other borrowings
10,856
10,985
Income taxes payable
456
-
Interest payable
39
46
Other liabilities
10,194
10,087
Total liabilities
$
913,006
$
918,205
Stockholders' equity
Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
4,740,657 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
10,145
10,145
Additional paid-in-capital
37,230
37,230
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(12,043
)
(1,386
)
Retained earnings
25,247
23,440
Total stockholders' equity
$
60,579
$
69,429
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
973,585
$
987,634
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
Interest Income
2022
2021
Loans
$
5,905
$
6,860
Securities
US Government and agency obligations
258
191
Mortgage backed securities
307
77
Municipals
289
153
Dividends
4
6
Other (Corporates)
108
50
Interest bearing deposits
7
14
Federal Funds sold
37
14
Total interest income
6,915
7,365
Interest Expense
Deposits
NOW, money market savings
126
135
Time Deposits
178
373
Federal Funds purchased
-
-
FHLB borrowings
-
-
Finance leases
25
27
Other borrowings
114
-
Capital notes
82
82
Total interest expense
525
617
Net interest income
6,390
6,748
Recovery of loan losses
(300
)
-
Net interest income after recovery of loan losses
6,690
6,748
Noninterest income
Gains on sale of loans held for sale
1,904
1,774
Service charges, fees and commissions
592
554
Wealth management fees
1,015
-
Life insurance income
113
98
Other
7
8
Total noninterest income
3,631
2,434
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
3,989
3,732
Occupancy
471
428
Equipment
606
626
Supplies
142
118
Professional, data processing, and other outside expense
1,054
914
Marketing
192
273
Credit expense
262
276
Other real estate expenses, net
6
66
FDIC insurance expense
130
165
Amortization of intangibles
140
-
Other
656
291
Total noninterest expenses
7,648
6,889
Income before income taxes
2,673
2,293
Income tax expense
534
458
Net Income
$
2,139
$
1,835
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted (1)
4,740,657
4,766,601
Net income per common share - basic and diluted (1)
$
0.45
$
0.38
(1) Shares and per share amounts for all periods have been adjusted to reflect a 10% stock dividend declared in June 2021.
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data
unaudited
Selected Data:
Three
Three
Change
Interest income
$
6,915
$
7,365
-6.11%
Interest expense
525
617
-14.91%
Net interest income
6,390
6,748
-5.31%
Recovery of loan losses
(300)
-
0.00%
Noninterest income
3,631
2,434
49.18%
Noninterest expense
7,648
6,889
11.02%
Income taxes
534
458
16.59%
Net income
2,139
1,835
16.57%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic (1)
4,740,657
4,766,601
(25,944)
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (1)
4,740,657
4,766,601
(25,944)
Basic net income per share (1)
$
0.45
$
0.38
$
0.07
Fully diluted net income per share (1)
$
0.45
$
0.38
$
0.07
(1) Shares and per share amounts for all periods have been adjusted to reflect a 10% stock dividend declared in June 2021.
Balance Sheet at
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Loans, net
$
588,924
$
576,469
2.16%
$
606,485
$
601,934
0.76%
Loans held for sale
6,516
1,628
300.25%
4,150
7,102
-41.57%
Total securities
216,267
164,922
31.13%
103,499
93,856
10.27%
Total deposits
881,427
887,056
-0.63%
801,190
764,967
4.74%
Stockholders' equity
60,579
69,429
-12.75%
65,334
66,732
-2.09%
Total assets
973,585
987,634
-1.42%
886,360
851,386
4.11%
Shares outstanding
4,740,657
4,740,657
-
4,324,836
4,339,436
(14,600)
Book value per share
$
12.78
$
14.65
$
(1.87)
$
15.11
$
15.38
$
(0.27)
Daily averages:
Three
Three
Change
Loans, net
$
581,619
$
604,264
-3.75%
Loans held for sale
3,635
6,158
-40.97%
Total securities
198,551
96,246
106.30%
Total deposits
876,023
788,308
11.13%
Stockholders' equity
70,700
64,794
9.12%
Interest earning assets
908,261
816,611
11.22%
Interest bearing liabilities
741,202
643,736
15.14%
Total assets
977,643
873,358
11.94%
Financial Ratios:
Three
Three
Change
Return on average assets
0.89%
0.85%
0.04
Return on average equity
12.27%
11.49%
0.78
Net interest margin
2.86%
3.35%
(0.49)
Efficiency ratio
76.32%
75.03%
1.29
Average equity to
average assets
7.23%
7.42%
(0.19)
Allowance for loan losses:
Three
Three
Change
Beginning balance
$
6,915
$
7,156
-3.37%
Recovery of loan losses
(300)
-
0.00%
Charge-offs
(8)
(64)
-87.50%
Recoveries
263
14
1778.57%
Ending balance
6,870
7,106
-3.32%
Nonperforming assets:
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Total nonperforming loans
$
852
$
954
-10.69%
$
1,963
$
2,064
-4.89%
Other real estate owned
761
761
0.00%
761
1,105
-31.13%
Total nonperforming assets
1,613
1,715
-5.95%
2,724
3,169
-14.04%
Troubled debt restructurings - (performing portion)
367
372
-1.34%
384
392
-2.04%
Asset quality ratios:
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.14%
0.16%
(0.02)
0.32%
0.34%
(0.02)
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.15%
1.19%
(0.03)
1.16%
1.17%
(0.02)
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
806.34%
724.84%
81.50
362.00%
346.71%
15.29