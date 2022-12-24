Correction: Awilco Drilling PLC: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders

Awilco Drilling Plc

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Awilco Drilling PLC (the "Company") published on 21 December 2022, regarding the successful private placement of new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts in the Company (the "Private Placement").

Certain of the Company's primary insiders and their close associates have subscribed and been allocated new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts in the Private Placement as further described in the attached forms.

Aberdeen, 24 December 2022

For further information please contact:

Erik Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 93 42 84 64, ch@awilcodrilling.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Article 19 of MAR (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse) as implemented in Norway in accordance with section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment



