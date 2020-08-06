CORRECTING and REPLACING – Weyland Tech Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Wednesday, August 5th, by Weyland, Tech. (OTCQX: WEYL), the text in the headline and body have been corrected. The corrected release follows:

Weyland Tech’s AtozGo Launch Co-Marketing Campaign for Food Delivery Service in Jakarta with ShopeePay

Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions, has partnered with ShopeePay , Indonesia’s integrated e-money services, to launch a marketing campaign for Weyland’s fast-growing AtozGo™ food delivery service in Jakarta.



As recently announced , the partnership between AtozGo and ShopeePay will allow AtozGo users to transact in-app using ShopeePay. Through this integration, AtozGo will benefit from hundreds of thousands of merchants and millions of users already on the ShopeePay platform. As part of the new joint marketing campaign, ShopeePay is offering its users a 30% discount on AtozGo orders during the first month from launch.

The AtozGo mobile app is also being updated to include a new option for paying for deliveries using ShopeePay’s mobile fintech technology.

“The formation and launch of our new co-marketing campaign with ShopeePay is a huge win for AtozGo and demonstrates our unique value proposition for both partners and customers alike,” noted Djunaedy Hermawanto, CEO of Weyland Indonesia Perkasa, the local operator of AtozGo.

“Our rapid growth reflects our unique approach to the market, which includes being 100% pedestrian-powered and driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of our delivery people,” continued Hermawanto. “We now expect an even greater acceleration with our new ShopeePay partnership.”

AtozGo has now attracted more than 1,000 delivery people, up from 680 in March, by offering flexible hours and unlimited income potential. Merchants are also increasingly joining AtozGo, now at more than 35,000, up 9,000 over just the last few weeks. The increase in merchants provides AtozGo customers a greater selection of household products and services, with this driving larger and more frequent orders.

ShopeePay has also been increasing in popularity. A survey conducted by M2insights in January revealed that ShopeePay has become one of the top five e-wallets in Indonesia, and nearly 40% of respondents were using ShopeePay to transfer funds and make electronic payments. M2insights covered the new ShopeePay/AtozGo partnership in an article published on July 9.

“We expect our mutual platform integration with ShopeePay and especially the new co-marketing campaign to raise our profile in the industry and attract other valuable partnerships,” added Hermawanto. “We also see the integrations supporting the expansion of AtozGo into other urban areas in Southeast Asia where ShopeePay has already built a large user base.”

Statista reports that online food delivery business in Indonesia is expected to reach $1.95 billion in 2020, and continue to grow at a 11.5% compounded annual growth rate to $3.02 billion by 2024. Weyland’s success with AtozGo and ShopeePay has validated Weyland’s entry into Indonesia as one of only a handful of U.S. publicly traded companies focused on this hyper-growth emerging market.

According to the e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain, Indonesia’s Internet economy was worth $40 billion in 2019 and will grow more than threefold by 2025. Bank Indonesia, the country’s central bank, reported that the total value of e-wallet transactions increased from $3.2 billion in 2018 to $10.45 billion in 2019. The Asian Banker report projects it will exceed $15 billion in 2020.

About ShopeePay

SeaMoney Indonesia was founded in November 2015 and is part of the Sea Group. SeaMoney has an electronic money product with the trademark ShopeePay which was granted a Bank Indonesia license in August 2018 and was officially launched in November 2018. ShopeePay can be used as one of the payment methods on Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform, Shopee.

To meet the needs of users and expand payment access easily, since October 2019, ShopeePay has launched payments for merchants who do not have a store at Shopee though. ShopeePay has collaborated with various merchants such as food & beverage, retail, and various other services to receive payments using ShopeePay. Shopping online and shopping directly at merchants is now even easier with the benefits of ShopeePay.

