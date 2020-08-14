CORRECTING and REPLACING - Westell Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Sequential quarterly revenue growth of 18% with improved gross margins and lower expense structure improved loss per share 71%

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORRECTION by Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) The average number of common shares outstanding for the period ended June 30, 2020 in the non-GAAP table, which is reported in thousands, on the last page of the release should be 15,665 (instead of 16,655). The corrected release reads:

Westell Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Sequential quarterly revenue growth of 18% with improved gross margins and lower expense structure improved loss per share 71%

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 14, 2020 -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions, today announced results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended June 30, 2020 (FY21 1Q). As previously announced, in light of the ongoing proposed reverse/forward split transaction, the Company has decided to forego the quarterly investors call. Information concerning the proposed transaction is set forth in the definitive proxy statement for the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A on August 11, 2020. Stockholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement carefully.

“We saw a strong start to the new fiscal year as revenues increased by $1.2 million over the previous quarter, FY20 Q4. Customer orders in the first quarter improved over what we believe was a COVID-19 related slowdown last quarter. Westell’s supply chain delivery also improved and enabled the Company to fill delayed customer orders. The Westell team did a tremendous job of working with our customers and delivering products during difficult circumstances.

Gross margins during this quarter improved to 38.7% compared to 32.8% in the previous quarter, higher IBW shipments contributed to the improvement. We also continue to spend our resources wisely, operating expenses were $3.8 million compared to $4.9 million in the previous quarter. These results led to a reduction in the consolidated net loss of $0.05 per share compared to a net loss of $0.18 per share in the previous quarter.

We also saw new product revenue. The first Crossfire Cellular DAS system, a key part of our new product growth strategy, shipped during the first quarter with revenue of nearly $0.2 million. Additional systems worth approximately $0.4 million in revenue are expected to ship during the second quarter. The first systems are already installed and are providing superior in-building cellular coverage,” said Westell’s President and CEO Tim Duitsman.

Consolidated Results FY21 1Q

3 months ended 06/30/20 FY20 4Q

3 months ended 3/31/20 + increase /

- decrease Revenue $7.4M $6.2M +$1.2M Gross Margin 38.7% 32.8% +5.9% Operating Expenses $3.8M $4.9M -$1.1M Net Income (Loss) ($0.8M) ($2.8M) +$2.0M Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.05) ($0.18) +$0.13 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (1) $3.2M $3.5M -$0.3M Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1) ($0.3M) ($1.3M) +$1.0M Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (1) ($0.02) ($0.09) +$0.07 Ending Cash $21.9M $20.9M +$1.0M (1) Please refer to the schedule at the end of this press release for a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.





In-Building Wireless (IBW) Segment

IBW revenue from DAS conditioners and Ancillary products increased during FY21 1Q. Sales of cellular repeaters and public safety products were down slightly while the Company recorded its first revenue from the new Crossfire Cellular DAS product line. Segment gross margin and profit improved due to higher DAS conditioner sales. R&D expenses were down due to lower product certification and consulting costs.

($ in thousands) FY21 1Q

3 months ended 06/30/20 FY20 4Q

3 months ended 3/31/20 + increase /

- decrease IBW Segment Revenue $2,949 $2,014 +$935 IBW Segment Gross Margin 40.7% 20.8% +19.9% IBW Segment R&D Expense $349 $485 -$136 IBW Segment Profit (Loss) $851 $(66) +$917





Intelligent Site Management (ISM) Segment

ISM revenue increased, reflecting increased sales of remote units. Segment gross margin decreased primarily due to product mix. These effects were partly offset by lower R&D expense due to a temporary salary reduction during the quarter in response to COVID-19, that resulted in a net increase in profitability for the quarter.

($ in thousands) FY21 1Q

3 months ended 06/30/20 FY20 4Q

3 months ended 3/31/20 + increase /

- decrease ISM Segment Revenue $2,047 $1,904 $143 ISM Segment Gross Margin 56.4% 60.4% -4.0% ISM Segment R&D Expense $382 $412 -$30 ISM Segment Profit $773 $738 $35





Communication Network Solutions (CNS) Segment

Growth in revenue from Cabinet products was offset in part by lower sales across other CNS product lines. The CNS segment profit improvement was driven primarily by lower R&D expense, due to a temporary salary reduction during the quarter in response to COVID-19.

($ in thousands) FY21 1Q

3 months ended 06/30/20 FY20 4Q

3 months ended 3/31/20 + increase /

- decrease CNS Segment Revenue $2,354 $2,308 $46 CNS Segment Gross Margin 20.7% 20.5% +0.2% CNS Segment R&D Expense $214 $222 -$8 CNS Segment Profit $273 $251 $22





This news release will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Westell's website: http://ir.westell.com .

About Westell Technologies

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's portfolio of products and solutions enable service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high-quality reliable systems. For more information, please visit www.westell.com .

