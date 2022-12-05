CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Visium Technologies Invites Public to Attend TruContext(TM) Demo Webcast with Technology Partner Continuums Strategies

This press release corrects, replaces and entirely supersedes the prior version published on December 5, 2022 at 3:10:00 PM ET

Webcasts Scheduled for December 12 and 14

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies deployed for cyber security, announced today that it has an upcoming webcast scheduled for December 12, 2022 at 2PM EST, and again on December 14, 2022 at 11AM EST. Continuums Strategies, our newest technology partner will also be participating in the webcast.

You can register in advance for the webinar scheduled for December 12th at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P8qSWBDlRYqT4Ymx7mfKww

You can register in advance for the webinar scheduled for December 14th at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eLtwZdgbRcmo2nKQF-K3Sw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The webcast will feature Visium's TruContextTM graph technology that provides advanced network security and the benefits of using TruContext with other cyber tools.

"I find Visium's TruContextTM platform to be a unique threat intelligence tool providing proactive visibility into all connection points, and links within a business' infrastructure. It will be a cyber-resilience game changing strategy for most enterprise environments." - Derrick A. Butts, Continuums Strategies' CEO.

"With the sophisticated and pervasive cyber threats that every enterprise faces today, it is critical that a cybersecurity strategy include advanced analytics and visualization capabilities that can add context to the data in real time, enabling confident decisions and for remediations to be applied at speed.

TruContextTM is the most advanced context overlay solution available, delivering our unique overlay technology and enabling context to be applied to any data-set, to include composites of many data-sets fused together that deliver a true end-to-end contextualized picture.

Story continues

"There is no other technology quite like it in the marketplace, and no cyber defense strategy can achieve maximum effectiveness without analytics and visualization capabilities," - Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO.

Visium Analytics provides innovative and automated data intelligence and predictive insights for:

Cybersecurity Fraud Prevention Health Sciences Logistics and Supply Chain services Law Enforcement Critical Infrastructure (OT)

TruContext is intuitive, allowing analysts and managers of all levels to easily understand rendered results.

Core capabilities of TruContext include:

Realtime ingestion of streaming data that produces results that make it easy to spot patterns and identify trends and outliers quickly

Immediately See Your Data and Its TruContext using our unique graph overlay technology

Visualize MITRE ATT&CK-Based Events in Context

Perform Root-Cause Analysis with time-based analysis

Predictive Modeling of Possible Attacks

Universal data ingestion and overlay technology

Interested investors can sign up for upcoming news and industry updates by going to https://www.visiumtechnologies.com/contact/.

Visium Technologies, Inc., Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture

About Continuums Strategies, LLC

Continuums provides a suite of Business Continuity & Enterprise Digital Transformation consulting services and strategies. We help enterprise businesses improve their cyber-resilience posture through addressing gaps within your business continuity/disaster recovery strategy and security risk-management. We also help enterprise organizations review risk associated with emerging innovations, operations, security, technology refresh, security awareness training, and adopting/migrating to new cloud platforms and services.

Contact:

Continuums Strategies, LLC

Derrick A. Butts, Chief Executive Officer

info@continuums.net

www.continuums.net

Corporate Office:

440 W 34th ST, Suite 5A

New York, NY 10001

Phone: 332-867-0074, x100

Visium Technologies, Inc., Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on providing context enabling global cybersecurity clarity, using machine learning and advanced algorithms to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=visium+analytics

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/730272/CORRECTING-AND-REPLACING-Visium-Technologies-Invites-Public-to-Attend-TruContextTM-Demo-Webcast-with-Technology-Partner-Continuums-Strategies



