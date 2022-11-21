CORRECTING and REPLACING: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Announces Chief People Officer

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
·3 min read

This press release replaces the press release disseminated November 21, 2022 at 1:10 AM ET. The press release contained incorrect information in the contact section. The corrected press release is below:

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929), a Hong Kong Main Board listed company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Theresa Lui as Chief People Officer on 28 November 2022. As Chief People Officer, Theresa will spearhead the strategic direction of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's HR function to ensure optimum people strategies are in place to support the long-term development of the Group. She will oversee all aspects of the Group's HR functions, including business partnerships, global recruitment, total rewards, organizational effectiveness, employee engagement, talent management and HR shared services operations. Theresa will also bring a wealth of regional HR knowledge and experience to the Group's People and Culture transformation journey.

Theresa started her career as a HR consultant with a focus on Compensation and Benefits, she comes to Chow Tai Fook Jewellery as an accomplished and seasoned HR veteran with over 20 years experience. Prior to joining us, Theresa held several senior leadership positions in the retail industry including as Pandora Jewellery's Asia Pacific HR Vice President where she led global restructuring and change management, and prior to that, Theresa was also Burberry's Asia Pacific Director of HR Operations where she led organization design and operational excellence projects.

Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice-Chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group remarked, "As we look to strengthen Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's team, our focus on people remains laser focused. Theresa's track record in retail and people management, and knowledge of how to optimise teams will be a huge asset to the Group as we continue to grow."

- End -

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity • Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long-term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing smart retail business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

Media Enquiries:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Danita On
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 2138 8501
Email: danitaon@chowtaifook.com

Haide Ng
Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 2138 8336
Email: haideng@chowtaifook.com

File: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group announces Chief People Officer

SOURCE: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727549/CORRECTING-and-REPLACING-Chow-Tai-Fook-Jewellery-Group-Announces-Chief-People-Officer

