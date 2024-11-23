When Correa scored a brace against Verona on Inter debut – Video

Simone Inzaghi is probably hoping that Joaquin Correa will be inspired in Inter’s away trip to Verona as he was when he came on in the second half at the Stadio Bentegodi to bag a brace which secured his side a 3-1 win on his Nerazzurri debut.

Joaquin Correa Inter celeb

Correa to start in Verona-Inter

It happened in August 2021, in what was only the second match at Inter for coach Inzaghi, after a 4-0 win over Genoa on the Serie A opening day.

More than three years on from that moment, the Nerazzurri coach is set to rely on Correa again by including the former Lazio striker in the starting XI for the first time this season after he only played 38 Serie A minutes across three Serie A appearances.