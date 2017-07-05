Correa out of lineup with sore left thumb

ATLANTA (AP) -- All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is out of Houston's lineup Wednesday night with a sore left thumb.

Correa left Tuesday's 16-4 win over Atlanta after jamming his thumb on a head-first slide at the plate in the fourth inning. X-rays were negative.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Correa was available to help off the bench. He is listed as day to day.

''He wanted to play,'' Hinch said. ''I took it out of his hands. I was going to give him a day off before the All-Star Game anyway. This gave me a convenient time.''

Hinch added the Correa isn't struggling to swing a bat.

''His grip is fine,'' Hinch said. ''Obviously he's sore, like with any contusion, but he's fine.''

Correa is the franchise's first shortstop to get voted an All-Star starter. At 22, he's the AL's youngest All-Star starting shortstop since Alex Rodriguez in 1998.

Correa is hitting .320 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs.

Marwin Gonzalez started at shortstop in Correa's place Wednesday. Jake Marisnick took Gonzalez's spot in the outfield.

