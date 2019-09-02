Correa begins recovery after horror shunt at Spa

The accident, in which the Sauber Junior Team by Charouz driver struck the spun BWT Arden car of Hubert at Raidillon corner at high speed, left Correa with several leg fractures and a minor spinal injury, according to a team release yesterday.

A post on the 20-year-old Ecuadorian-American’s Instagram account on Sunday night, provided updates.

“After a lengthy surgery to repair fractures to both his legs, JM Correa has started his recovery process,” it read.

“He will be in intensive care for at least 24 hours.

“His Family is thankful to all the people who are sending caring messages.

“When his conditions will be more stable, JM will be transferred to USA to follow his recovery treatment for the next months.

“JM is overwhelmed of sadness and his prayers are for Antoine Hubert’s Family.”

Correa is 12th in the championship, with two runner-up finishes to his name.

The FIA revealed on Sunday that it has already started an investigation into the accident.

UPDATE: On Monday a statement said the following...

Juan Manuel Correa continues in the intensive care unit of the CHU Liege hospital. The doctors have decided to keep him in the ICU for some more time to continue performing additional examinations and follow up as closely as possible.

His state of health has not undergone changes and remains stable.