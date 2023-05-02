Corpse discovered under guest’s bed at Tibet hotel

The Guzang Shuhua Inn, where the body was found, is a popular spot to be photographed for social media

A body was discovered under a guest’s bed at a hotel in Tibet after he unknowingly slept above it for hours.

The man initially thought that the strong smell coming from the bed at the Guzang Shuhua Inn was caused by his feet.

After sleeping for three hours, he was moved to a different room because of the stench. The body was discovered moments later.

The man, identified in local media only as Mr Zhang, said police have arrested a person in connection to the case.

Guzang Shuhua Inn, with its warm lights and wooden balconies, is popular on social media as a spot for taking photographs.

Mr Zhang posted a review of his stay online, which later went viral on social media.

The hotel responded by denying the incident altogether.

Mr Zang posted evidence of his stay as he shared his experience on the Chinese social media network Weibo.

“I am very scared and I am still struggling to sleep,” he said on April 30 during an interview with Shangyou News.

A bad smell

He said that he checked into the room on April 21, resting for a few hours before heading out at around 15:30.

Mr Zang noticed the smell again when he returned to the room to change for dinner. He thought it could have been caused by the bakery below, the room’s heating system or his own feet.

After returning from dinner, the stench was so strong he requested a room change.

Hotel staff knocked at his door much later in the night, he said, asking him to come to the room he had left.

Suspect arrested

Police were present to take his DNA and conduct an interview. Mr Zang was told not to worry as a suspect had been arrested.

Investigators have not released any further information, but a video was shared of the suspect being arrested on a train to Lanzhou city, located in another province.

Mr Zang told local media that he publicised the incident because of the hotel’s refusal to acknowledge it.