‘The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel’ Review: A More Profound Documentary Than the First One

In 2003, the Canadian documentary “The Corporation” offered what it took to be a bold new thesis about the way corporations work. The film seized on an enormous legal-cultural quirk: that corporations, in terms of how the government and financial sector deal with them, are in many technical ways treated as “individuals” — that is, they’re treated like people. And so the filmmakers posed the question, If a corporation is like a human being, how would a psychiatrist choose to characterize that person? Well, let’s see: Since corporations are ruled by the profit motive, they’re almost by definition greedy, selfish, ruthless, and ultimately indifferent to the well-being of others. The conclusion the film came to is that the corporation, if you really look at it, has the profile of a psychopath.

A lot of viewers seemed inordinately impressed with this thesis. I found it provocative and useful, and not necessarily wrong; it’s probably always healthy to be reminded that corporations are acting in their own interest. Yet the reason I didn’t think “The Corporation” was all that as a documentary is simply that the thrust of its thesis — at least, once you got past the rather cute let’s-put-the-boardroom-on-the-couch conceit — came down to the basic thing that a great many people have said about corporations ever since the 1960s.

Yes, they’re about money. They’re about self-interest. They’re about doing what it takes with stone-cold killer efficiency. (It’s far from a coincidence that the word “executive” is a derivation of “execute.”) But was any of this news? “The Corporation” pretended to say something revelatory, but what it really did — and one can give it credit for this — is to deliver a highly resonant metaphor.

With that in mind, I watched “The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel” wondering what this follow-up documentary’s metaphor would be, and whether the film would have something eye-opening to say. The new film, like the first, is based on a book by its co-director, Joel Bakan (working this time with Jennifer Abbott), and it’s another lively compendium of talking heads and shot-on-the-fly sequences of corporate players in action.

The surprise is that it’s a much better movie — deeper, headier, and scarier. “The Corporation” did a good job of repackaging the conventional wisdom about corporations into the documentary version of a cautionary tale. The sins of corporations have been chronicled in a thousand documentaries, but what you want from a film like this one is for it to touch the metaphysics of how corporations now work. “The New Corporation” does that. It shakes up your perceptions. And it makes you suck in your breath.

The first thing the film deals with is the way that corporations, over the last 20 years, seem to have heard the essential critique of them and responded in kind. By the early 2000s, corporations were under siege — the Enron debacle, companies like Monsanto called on the carpet for hiding decades of pollution — and this produced a change. By 2005, corporations began to make all kinds of promises, saying no to deforestation, investing in the building up of impoverished regions. Corporations, the film’s narrator tells us, “have mounted a major charm offensive, rebranding themselves and rebranding the entire capitalist system as having changed.” They’ve made “giving back” a visible touchstone of their agenda. The new corporation sees itself as having a mission to benefit the world, and not just to reap benefits from it. The new ethos is “capitalism that cares.”

But does it? The film presents the example of how JP Morgan Chase made it a mission to rebuild Detroit. They chose a city that was famous for its racial and economic turmoil and said, “We’ll help.” At the same time, the film includes a sequence shot at the World Economic Forum, where the head of a Hyperloop technology company schmoozes Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JP Morgan, by saying that he wants to build a high-speed rail system in Detroit (something he was told to say to Dimon just one minute beforehand). At that moment, he’s speaking the language of fake philanthropy; he’s using the tragedy of Detroit to strike a deal.

And what the film suggests is that JP Morgan is doing the same thing, only on a larger scale. The megabank’s investment in Detroit is real — and, in a sense, unassailable. Yet the film makes the point that the conditions that plunged Detroit into bankruptcy in 2013 grew, in no small part, out of the 2008 meltdown that resulted from the irresponsibility of companies like JP Morgan, which was fined to the tune of $13 billion for the unethical selling of mortgage-backed securities based on toxic loans. The banks, of course, are now doing better than ever. So for JP Morgan, is coming to the aid of Detroit an act of “giving back,” or is it a diversionary action designed to deflect from what really happened?

