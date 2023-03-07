The corporation tax horror show is about to get worse

HM Treasury

The CBI is warning that businesses won’t want to invest in the UK. Leading entrepreneurs such as Sir James Dyson have written to the Chancellor arguing that it will fatally undermine our competitiveness. Major multinationals are “reviewing” their plans for the UK, while small businesses and entrepreneurs are looking at ways they can relocate.

With less than a month before the UK witnesses the steepest rises in corporate tax rates in more than a generation, there is a growing sense of foreboding. But hold on. The Labour Party, which will almost certainly be in government after the next election, is promising a “review” of business taxes. There is just one small problem. In reality, Labour will only make the whole mess even worse.

There is certainly nothing wrong with the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s timing. With Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent scheduled to come into effect next month there is a growing sense of horror among businesses both large and small at the impact the raid will have.

It is not just that the rate is going up by almost a third, although that is bad enough. The closing of deductions for investment will push the amount companies have to pay even higher, while signing up for President Biden’s plan for a global minimum tax rate will add even more levies on businesses. In a speech today, Reeves argues that “in recent years, corporation tax has gone up and down like a yo-yo while the government has papered over the cracks with short-term fixes like the super-deduction. So it’s no wonder businesses are unable to plan and our investment rates are cratering.”

In fairness, Reeves is making some decent points. After steadily cutting corporate taxes under George Osborne, over the last year Conservative Chancellors have raised, slashed, and then re-imposed rises, while the current occupant of Number 11 Downing Street, Jeremy Hunt, campaigned for a 15 per cent rate only last summer and yet now seems to believe it has to go up to 25 per cent. Consistent? Logical? Not really. In reality, it is an incoherent mess, and one businesses are quite right to complain about.

Story continues

The trouble is, Labour has nothing better to offer. The party pledges to review the way business is taxed, promising greater stability, as well as incentives to discourage short-termist share buy-backs and dividends. But that misses the whole point. The problem with corporation tax is not that it is unstable. It is that it is going up. Meanwhile, attempting to micro-manage companies with fiddly tax breaks for green projects, carbon neutral investment, and socially responsible management will only force businesses, and small businesses in particular, to waste all their time on meeting targets that have nothing to do with building new markets or creating new products.

In reality, the business tax regime under the last Labour government was even worse. Gordon Brown started his long reign as Chancellor with a huge tax raid on dividends, and followed it with a bewildering range of windfall taxes, stealth levies, and employment charges that steadily eroded confidence and investment.

Reeves is perfectly right to attack the government over the looming rise in corporate taxes. It is one of the worst policy blunders by any British government over the last fifty years. But no one should kid themselves it would be any better under Labour – instead, the mess would just get even worse.