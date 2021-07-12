Can Corporate Tree Planting Really Offset Carbon Emissions? GreenTrust Token Explains

GreenTrust Token Is Doing Its Part To Combat Climate Change

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / GreenTrust Token isn't just a cryptocurrency company - they're doing their part to positively affect the environmental health of the planet. The company is working to offset the carbon emissions generated by the blockchain technology industry and is leading the way in turning the financial industry toward sustainability.

The company isn't just planting trees - they're also working to merge the power generation sector with cryptocurrency mining, working to encourage and influence the cryptocurrency industry to use renewable energy options to power blockchain mining.

Can Planting Trees Combat Global Warming?

GreenTrust Token is implementing several initiatives to create a more sustainable future for the blockchain technology industry, and planting trees is one of the simplest, most effective ways to help offset the carbon emissions created by the financial and tech industries.

According to GreenTrust Token, "Our initiative will track the size and number of GNT transactions and plant enough trees to make GNT the first CO2 carbon-negative cryptocurrency."

Trees (and other plants) are effective at "cleaning" the air, removing carbon dioxide and replenishing oxygen supplies. Removing carbon dioxide from the air can slow global warming.

While planting trees can offset carbon emissions, experts warn that tree planting needs to increase - fast.

According to National Geographic, "If reforestation efforts are to help tackle climate change, the study finds, tree nurseries across the U.S. will have to increase their production to at least three billion seedlings per year- more than double current levels."

GreenTrust Token is doing its part to double down on the tree planting necessary to get the planet back on the right track.

Stopping Climate Change: A Group Effort

While one company planting trees to offset carbon emissions can go a long way in the fight against global warming, it's not enough to reverse the process. Green Trust Token is partnering with several other companies currently under development to create a collective effort that can take a strong stance against environmental destruction.

GreenTrust Token isn't just working to create a top-of-the-line cryptocurrency industry - they're also working to develop a community. When an investor chooses to work with GreenTrust Token, they're joining a collective of like-minded individuals.

Why Green Trust Token Cares About Offsetting Carbon Emissions

Fighting global warming isn't just a matter of doing the right thing now - it's about creating an environment that can sustain the needs of future generations. Each tree planted through GreenTrust Token's initiative will be able to set off the carbon emissions caused by 600 GreenTrust Tokens (GNTs). This means that Green Trust Token is doing its part to compensate for the backlog of tree planting necessary to help the world overcome global warming, one tree at a time.

