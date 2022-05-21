The Corporate Independent Non-Executive Director of Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL), Mathew Walker, Just Bought 44% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) should definitely note that the Corporate Independent Non-Executive Director, Mathew Walker, recently paid AU$0.02 per share to buy AU$245k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 44%.

Frugl Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mathew Walker was the biggest purchase of Frugl Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.015. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Frugl Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.029 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Frugl Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Frugl Group insiders own 40% of the company, worth about AU$1.2m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Frugl Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Frugl Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Frugl Group has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

