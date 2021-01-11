Corporate America quickly distances itself from Trump, GOP allies after Capitol riots

Josh Boak, Brian Slodysko, Tom Krisher, Associated Press
·6 min read

WASHINGTON — Corporate America is quickly distancing itself from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, as many of the biggest names in business — Goldman Sachs, Coca-Cola, Ford and Comcast — suspend political donations after a Trump-inspired mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly and violent spree last Wednesday.

For now, the move is about affirming the rule of law and the clear results of an election that will elevate Democrat Joe Biden to the presidency. But it also signals that companies are growing skittish about lawmakers who backed Trump’s false claims of election fraud, possibly depriving Republicans of public backing from business groups who until recently were the heart of the GOP’s political brand.

“This is spreading like wildfire,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale University’s management school who consults with CEOs. “The U.S. business community has interests fully in alignment with the American public and not with Trump’s autocratic bigoted wing of the GOP.”

President Donald Trump could face a second impeachment trial after the riot at the Capitol.
President Donald Trump could face a second impeachment trial after the riot at the Capitol.

Yet the “pausing” of donations announced by many companies — including Marriott, American Express, AT&T, JPMorgan Chase, Dow and others — was unlikely to deliver a serious blow to Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn Biden’s win.

“These are symbolic pledges,” said Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group that traces the role money plays in politics. “This is just one source of revenue and for some it’s vanishingly small, particularly in the Senate.”

Corporate-sponsored political action committees are limited to donating $5,000 per candidate each year. In races that often cost incumbents millions of dollars, such contributions account for just a small fraction of the overall fundraising picture.

Take Sen. Josh Hawley. The Missouri Republican has drawn widespread scorn, including from longtime supporters and Senate Republican leadership, for becoming the first senator to announce he would oppose the certification of Biden’s victory.

Since 2017, when he launched his Senate bid, only about $754,000 of the $11.8 million he raised came from corporate PACs and trade groups. That accounts for about 15% of his total fundraising haul, according to an analysis of campaign finance disclosures.

A violent mob charges and attacks U.S. Capitol police officers during the pro-Trump riots in Washington, D.C.
A violent mob charges and attacks U.S. Capitol police officers during the pro-Trump riots in Washington, D.C.

What’s more, Hawley wasn’t the biggest spender in his race. Outside conservative groups, including those affiliated with Republican leadership, were the ones who dropped the lion’s share of money that helped him oust former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. Such groups are largely insulated from the corporate donation pause.

Still, greeting card maker Hallmark went a step further than most companies. The Kansas City-based company has asked both Hawley and recently elected Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall to return its contributions because of their votes opposing Biden’s win.

“Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind,” Hallmark spokeswoman JiaoJiao Shen said in a statement.

A PAC for the company has donated $7,000 to Marshall, FEC records show. The company says it has also donated $5,000 to Hawley.

In many cases, though, most companies are only suspending their giving for several months, leaving ample time to ramp up donations before the 2022 elections.

“They are going into hiding until the news cycle moves on,” said Erik Gordon, a law and business professor at the University of Michigan. “They will be back with their checkbooks, and politicians who already are gearing up for the 2022 congressional contests are waiting at the back door.”

Even if Trump sold himself to voters as a billionaire guru with a Midas-like grip on the economy, many business leaders had already quietly backed away from a president who had cracked down on trade, inflamed racism, curtailed immigration and failed to contain a deadly pandemic.

But the rejection accelerated after he egged on a crowd at a Washington rally and urged them to march on the Capitol on Wednesday.

Since then, technology companies have denied the use of services to Trump’s political operation. The payments firm Stripe has stopped processing donations for Trump campaign committees, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the decision hasn’t been made public.

The move could cut off Trump’s fundraising arm from what has been a steady stream of small-dollar donations that are often solicited through emails and text messages. Stripe’s decision was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Shopify, an e-commerce platform for merchants to sell goods, shut down the Trump campaign’s merchandise website as well, as other tech companies including Twitter, Facebook and Amazon are putting new restrictions on Trump’s movement because of the violence.

Leading business groups such as the National Association of Manufacturers, the Business Roundtable and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce all condemned the insurrection. Yet these same groups also worked in support of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and will face a Biden administration that wants to increase corporate taxes, a sign that they may not fully align with one political party.

What surprised some ethics watchdogs was how quickly companies reacted by suspending their donations.

“It looks like it is sincere for many of the corporations,” said Craig Holman, a campaign finance expert with Public Citizen, a liberal consumer advocacy organization. “There was no big public push or pressure to get Marriott and others to announce they would no longer make campaign contributions. They did it on their own — they shocked everyone in the campaign finance community.”

The response has not been uniform by corporations. Dow, the chemical company, said it would suspend contributions for the next two years to any member of Congress who objected to the certification of the electoral college. Airbnb said it would also withhold support to those lawmakers.

Some companies are trying to avoid politics completely in the aftermath of last week’s riots. Citigroup confirmed Sunday that it is pausing all federal political donations for the first three months of the year, including those to Democratic lawmakers.

“We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law,” said a memo from Candi Wolff, Citi’s head of global government affairs. She added that once the presidential transition is completed, the country can “hopefully” emerge “from these events stronger and more united.”

The decision by Citigroup and others to pause all political contributions outraged some Democrats, who said they were being punished for violence that originated with Republicans and left five people dead.

“This is not a time to say both sides did it,” said New York’s Rep. Sean Maloney on MSNBC. “What the hell did the Democrats do this week except stand up for the Constitution and the rule of law?”

May 30: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6 p.m. ET, Fox
May 30: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6 p.m. ET, Fox

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump-inspired Capitol riots prompt business to pull away from GOP

Latest Stories

  • Doug Pederson, who led Eagles to their first Super Bowl, out as team's coach

    A rough 2020 season led to friction between Doug Pederson and the Eagles.

  • NBC brings on Mike Babcock as new analyst, cuts ties with Mike Milbury

    Mike Babcock has resurfaced with the NHL's U.S. broadcasting partner.

  • Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell turns question about Capitol riot back to reporters for discussion

    Before describing his own feelings, Russell wanted to hear from reporters about theirs in an open discussion on the topic.

  • Who is biggest threat to Maple Leafs for North Division supremacy?

    The North Division features all the Canadian teams in one place, and while the Maple Leafs are the favourites, don't sleep on the rest of the division.

  • The Raptors seem to have found a solution to their biggest problem

    By removing Aron Baynes and Alex Len from the rotation, the Raptors appear to have landed on a lineup and are rediscovering the identity that made them so good last season.

  • NBA postpones Mavericks-Pelicans, Celtics-Bulls due to COVID-19 health and safety issues

    The NBA has now postponed three games in 24 hours due to COVID-19 issues.

  • Ohio State will have hands full with Alabama in national title game

    The Buckeyes showed out against Clemson, but the Crimson Tide offense is on another level.

  • Baker Mayfield says he met one of his linemen for the first time in the locker room before the game

    As if the Browns' week wasn't wild enough, Baker Mayfield didn't meet one of his lineman until they were both in the locker room on Sunday.

  • Why the North Division will feel like a throwback

    There might not be a Vezina or Selke winner from the North Division, but the elite talents from Canadian teams should have every opportunity to do what they do best in a division that caters to offensive stars.

  • Viral Bills fan shown crying on TV had visited grandfather's grave day before Buffalo's win

    Jay Poch said he was thinking about his family when he broke down and TV cameras found him.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Fantasy Basketball Stock Report: Whose value is up or down as we enter Week 4?

    Patient fantasy managers who drafted Kristaps Porzingis waiting for his return are about to be rewarded. Dalton Del Don reveals his hoops risers and fallers.

  • Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle to be used on 'limited basis' if he plays, per Nick Saban

    In four games in 2020, Waddle caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns.

  • British Open won't be held at Donald Trump's Turnberry course anytime soon

    Just like the PGA of America, The R&A is going to avoid Donald Trump's course for the British Open after last week's Capitol attack.

  • Jack Riley's hockey legacy lives on at West Point

    WEST POINT, N.Y. — It's been 35 years since the late Jack Riley retired as the hockey coach at Army, and his legacy continues. When the Black Knights defeated American International College on Sunday evening, it was the 1,000th victory for the Riley family at the helm of the Army hockey program. “Obviously, this is a special night,” said Army coach Brian Riley, Jack's youngest son. “We will never forget this one, and I am thinking about my dad and my brother after this win.” Jack Riley, who coached the United States to the hockey gold medal at the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics, is Army’s all-time winningest coach with a 542-343-20 record during a 36-year career at West Point. After starring in college at Dartmouth, Jack Riley was hired in 1950 by athletic director and football coach Earl “Red” Blaik. He retired in 1986 as the second-winningest college hockey coach in NCAA history and was replaced by son Rob, who added 257 victories over 18 seasons to the family total. Brian Riley succeeded his brother in 2004 and now has 201 victories after the 5-3 triumph over AIC. “It’s an honour to be a part of a moment like this for coach,” said senior goalie Trevin Kozlowski, who had a career-high 37 saves. “It is a pretty surreal thing to be a part of, and it is something we could all look back at and tell our families that we were here for this.” Jack Riley died in 2016 at age 95. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • More madness: Jared Veldheer could become first player to play for two different playoff teams

    The weird rules of this season led to a unique situation for one player.

  • Mad Bets: Why are coaches punting on 4th and short?

    Watching NFL coaches punt in the 4th quarter has been very frustrating. Minty Bets of Yahoo Sportsbook has to talk about it.

  • In blow to Wizards, Westbrook out a week with injured leg

    Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left leg, the latest blow to a team that entered Monday with a 2-8 record.The Wizards announced before Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns that Westbrook's left quadriceps was hurt because of “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.”The team said the 2016-17 MVP and nine-time All-NBA selection would be re-evaluated at the end of the week. Washington is scheduled to play five games through next Monday.“He got hit pretty bad in his quad in training camp,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said before Monday's game with Phoenix. “And the thing about him is, he's as tough as nails. He as tough a competitor I've ever been around as a player and as a coach, and it's bothered him. He pushed through it with the treatments and the padding, but he's never made an excuse, not even to me.”Westbrook, acquired shortly before the preseason in the trade that sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets, is averaging 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds through seven games with the Wizards, including four triple-doubles. He is shooting 37.8% so far.“He knows he can play better,” Brooks said. “He was starting to get better. Then, he hit it again, set him back a little bit."Brooks said Westbrook aggravated the injury on Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, and he's also been playing with a dislocated finger.The update on Westbrook came a day after the Wizards said centre Thomas Bryant has a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Bryant is likely to miss the rest of the season. He was one of only two players who started each of Washington’s first 10 games.He was injured in the first quarter of a 128-124 loss to the visiting Miami Heat on Saturday.That was Washington’s third consecutive defeat overall. Brooks’ team is 0-5 at home this season.Bradley Beal, who leads the NBA in scoring at 35.0 points per game, returned to the lineup Monday after missing Saturday's game because of COVID-19 protocols.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Report: Cowboys hiring former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator

    The Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Quinn was the head coach of the Falcons for five-plus seasons before being fired amid an 0-5 start in 2020.

  • Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil won't play in national title game after COVID-19 diagnosis

    Ohio State will likely field a freshman kicker against Alabama on Monday.