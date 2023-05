The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for families of two Turlock residents who died recently.

Edward Eshoo, 76, died at his home in Turlock on May 9.

Carol Slane, 70, died of natural causes on April 27 at Emanuel Medical Center.

Family or anyone with information about family is asked to contact the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.