Coroner identifies woman hit and killed by car on Highway 90 in Gautier

A car struck and killed a woman on Highway 90 in Gautier late Wednesday, Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said.

Lynd identified the woman as 60-year-old Minh Phuong-Thi Quach. He said a sedan struck her just before 11 p.m. while she walked in the eastbound lane of Highway 90 between JLC Gardens and the Gautier Police Department.

“She passed instantly at the scene,” Lynd said in a text message.

The driver of the sedan that hit Quach was stayed at the scene until authorities arrived.

The status of the driver and the nature of the incident were not immediately clear.