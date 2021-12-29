Coroner identifies victim in fatal Christmas crash at Idaho 55, Floating Feather Road

The woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Eagle on Christmas Day has been identified by the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Briana M. Murphy, 24, of Meridian, was a passenger in one of the cars, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and she died of traumatic blunt force injuries at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, the Ada County coroner said in a news release. She died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Idaho 55 and Floating Feather Road. Witnesses told deputies that a car driving east on Floating Feather went through a red light and collided with a car heading south on Idaho 55. Four people were taken to the hospital, including Murphy.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.

