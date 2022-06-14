Coroner identifies swimmer who died in Myrtle Beach while rescuing child

A 21-year-old’s body was recovered Tuesday morning after he went missing while swimming in Myrtle Beach.

Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Md., was helping another man pull his son from a rip current, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. His body washed ashore after 3 a.m. near 54th Avenue North.

Willard said Dbumeni-Ndaleu died from asphyxiation after drowning.

It is not clear if the child was treated for any injuries.

Tom Vest, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said officers responded to calls about the missing swimmer at 7th Ave North around 3 p.m. Monday.