Coroner identifies person killed in one-vehicle Midlands crash

One person is dead after a Friday night car crash in the Midlands, authorities said.

Patricia Hair, from the town of North, South Carolina, died in a single-car wreck Friday evening, Kershaw County Coroner David West said in a release.

A call came in at about 7:25 p.m. Friday that there had been a collision on Smyrna Road in the Elgin area, West said.

Hair died at the scene, West said. There is an autopsy scheduled for Monday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office are investigating the wreck.

There have been more than 440 fatalities on South Carolina’s roadways in 2023, according to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.