Coroner identifies motorcycle rider killed in crash with parked car in Merced

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Merced on Saturday, as 34-year-old Gary Barker Jr. of Atwater, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to Merced police, Barker and a 27-year-old man were riding a motorcycle when it collided with a parked car on East South Bear Creek Drive. Officers responded to the crash just after 6:30 p.m.. According to authorities Barker was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he died.

Police said Barker was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash. The 27-year-old man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of his injures.