Coroner identifies Meridian bicyclist who died after being hit by car in West Boise

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of the woman who was killed while riding her bike in West Boise.

The bicyclist was struck by a car on May 15 and died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from her injuries two days later, according to the Boise Police Department.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 67-year-old Connie Buckley of Meridian. Her cause of death was blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was an accident, according to the report.

Buckley was traveling eastbound on McMillan Road at about 2:18 p.m. when a driver traveling northbound on Eagle Road struck the bicyclist, according to Boise police. Buckley was transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while no other injuries were reported.

The crash occurred near Lowell Scott Middle School at the intersection of McMillan and Eagle roads, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting. Boise police urged the public to stay away from the area following the incident. The collision caused no school delays and did not affect school bus routes.