Coroner identifies man killed in Midlands interstate car crash

Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified a man who was killed in a Sunday night car crash on Interstate 20.

West said the deceased is Javier Penaloza, 31, of Antioch, Tenn. The coroner said Penaloza was dead when authorities arrived on the scene.

According to S.C. Highway Patrolman Nick Pye, the collision happened at about 6:47 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 20, near the 88 mile marker.

One vehicle was involved in the wreck, a 1998 Toyota SUV. Penaloza was the driver of that SUV.

The car was traveling west on I-20 when it went to the right and overturned. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.