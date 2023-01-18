Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Fresno road. Police make an arrest

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after he was struck by two vehicles on a Fresno roadway Monday night.

He was identified Tuesday as 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh of Fresno.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. at North Marks and West Clinton avenues west of Highway 99.

Police said a Ford sedan traveling north on Marks was the first to hit Singh. The driver pulled to the side of the road but fled the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a red Chevrolet, did not see Singh on the roadway and struck him.

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with officers.

The Ford had “significant front-end damages,” police said.

Police in an update Tuesday afternoon said an arrest has been made in the hit-and-run. The woman is facing felony hit-and-run. Detectives will determine if a vehicular manslaughter charge will be added. Police will send out more information on the fatal collision.

Singh was wearing dark clothing, police said.