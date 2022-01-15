Coroner identifies man who died in single-vehicle crash in Horry County

A coroner has identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Horry County on Saturday.

Pedro Torres, 52, of Longs, died on the scene of the crash at Shag Bark Lane and Bombing Range Road, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Torres was driving south on Bombing Range Road when he ran off the road and hit a tree after 3 a.m., South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said.

The agency is investigating the wreck.