Coroner identifies 28-year-old man killed in Midlands motorcycle crash

A Cassatt man died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

Keith Alan Humphries Jr. died in a collision with a truck in Kershaw County around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to a statement released by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

Both vehicles were headed south from the Cassatt area on Highway 1 toward Camden, said David West, the Kershaw County Coroner. Humphries, 28, was turning left off of Highway 1 onto Park Road when the truck hit his motorcycle from behind.

Humphries, who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.