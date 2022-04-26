Coroner identifies 25-year-old Macon woman fatally shot in car at apartments on west side

A 25-year-old Macon woman was shot to death Monday evening at a west Macon apartment complex, Bibb County officials said.

The victim, Jessica Shontae Reeves, was mortally wounded in a car parked outside Building F at the West Club Apartments at 159 Steven Drive, Coroner Leon Jones said.

The apartments sit just west of the Mercer University Drive split at Columbus Road, less than half a mile east of Interstate 475.

The shooting was reported at 6:16 p.m. and Reeves was pronounced dead at a downtown hospital about an hour later, the coroner said.

What prompted the shooting was not immediately known.

Reeves’ slaying was the county’s 18th homicide of 2022.

Sixteen of the deaths have been the result of gunshot wounds.

Six of the 18 violent deaths happened in January, six were in February, four were in March and Reeves’ death was the second this month.

There were 54 homicides countywide last year.