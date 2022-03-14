Update: Coroner ID’s motorcycle rider killed after hitting parked car in Fresno neighborhood

A motorcycle rider killed in a collision with a parked car in central Fresno was identified on Monday afternoon.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified 32-year-old Alex McGuigle as the rider killed in the collision in the area of Millbrook and Ashlan avenues Sunday night. The coroner’s office said McGuigle’s city of residence was unknown.

Police reported that around 10:30 p.m. McGuigle was traveling at a high rate of speed near Swift Avenue and Ninth Street. He struck a parked truck at the end of a street in the neighborhood northeast of Millbrook and Ashlan avenues.

McGuilgle was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said McGuilgle did not appear to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.