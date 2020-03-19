Coronavirus: 'Zero prospect' of restrictions on travel in and out of London - Downing Street

There is "zero prospect" of restrictions on travel in and out of London over the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street has said.

The government has moved to dampen down speculation that a full-scale lockdown of the capital could be enforced in order to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said: "There are no plans to close down the transport network in London and there is zero prospect of any restrictions being placed on travelling in and out of London."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He added that police would continue to have responsibility for maintaining law and order and there are no plans to draft in the military for this purpose.

Appearing at the government's daily coronavirus press conference on Wednesday, Mr Johnson was asked by Sky's political editor Beth Rigby whether further enforcement measures could be taken in the capital.

The PM said he would "not hesitate to bring forward further and faster measures where necessary", sparking speculation more stringent restrictions could have been imminent.

But his official spokesman was at pains to play down such talk at the daily briefing with Westminster journalists.

"The prime minister and his advisers have set out the need for social distancing measures to limit the spread of the virus to protect lives," he said.

"What we are focused on is ensuring that as many people as possible take that advice and don't unnecessarily put themselves in the position where they could be spreading coronavirus."

Asked if pubs and some shops could be ordered to shut, the spokesman replied: "We do want people to follow the advice which we have given in relation to limiting unnecessary social contact."

It comes after up to 40 Tube stations closed on Thursday, with a reduced service running from Friday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Londoners that they should only travel unless they "really, really have to", but he insisted the network must remain open to aid front-line health workers.

Story continues

The PM has said London is ahead of other parts of the UK in terms of how much it has been affected by COVID-19.

Londoners have already been told to take social distancing measures "particularly seriously", including working from home where possible, avoiding confined spaces, and not having any unnecessary social contact.

More follows...