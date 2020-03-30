Coronavirus: ‘X-Men’ Star James McAvoy Donates £275,000 To Campaign For Protective Equipment

Click here to read the full article.

X-Men and Glass star James McAvoy has donated £275,000 ($340,000) to a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for protective equipment for NHS staff treating coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a video message in support of the Masks 4 Heroes campaign, the actor said “the situation is truly urgent and time is off the essence”.

More from Deadline

The campaign was launched by a group of NHS (National Health Service) medics and doctors appealing for money to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, visors and gloves, the shortage of which has become an urgent problem in multiple countries battling the outbreak.

The UK campaign has raised more than £850,000 ($1M). Speaking about his decision to donate on Monday’s Good Morning Britain TV show, McAvoy said, “You can’t take it with you, which is something people have said for as long as we’ve been making money, but we might not be taking it with us sooner rather than later.

“One of the incredible things that’s happening right now across the world is we are prioritising our health service, our care for the elderly, we are looking inwards, we are spending time with our families – there are weird positives to come out of this new reality we find ourselves in, but one of the massive things is we’re all coming together regardless of financial status, birthright status. We’re all in the exact same boat.

“If you’ve got £10 to give, great, if you’ve got £275,000 to give, then great. Everything helps… We value the NHS so much.”

The doctors said in their appeal, “Unfortunately current hospital supplies are not sufficient and while we are reassured the government is doing everything it can, healthcare workers on the frontline are risking themselves daily without adequate protection to care for sick patients. Healthcare workers on the frontline without PPE is the equivalent of going to war without armour and protection.”

Story continues

Speaking on Monday, the UK’s head of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) said that around one in four NHS doctors have been signed off from work sick or in isolation following the outbreak.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.