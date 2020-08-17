UK government vows to help whisky go green and fight 'unfair' US tariffs

The UK government has launched a new fund to help the whisky industry go green, while promising to keep fighting “unacceptable and unfair” US tariffs.

Distilleries can apply for £10m ($13.1m) of research and development funding from Monday (17 August), in a bid to spur innovation in reducing emissions in the sector.

Whisky chiefs in Scotland and Northern Ireland, home to most of Britain’s leading distilleries, welcomed the cash.

Dagmar Droogsma, director of industry at the Scotch Whisky Associaiton, called it “an important step on our sustainability journey.” He said it would allow firms to run demonstration projects with “so-far untested technologies.”

The government hopes it will encourage distilleries to test low-carbon hydrogen, biomass and repurposed waste to power their operations.

The department for business, energy and industrial strategy claimed in a press release the funding could prevent pollution equivalent to 100,000 cars’ emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Energy and clean growth minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he wanted customers to be able to “enjoy their favourite tipple in the knowledge they are helping us to tackle climate change.”

It comes as the UK government struggles to push back against US tariffs on single malt Scotch, with the US government doubling down on the levies last week.

The US won a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling last year as part of a long-running spat with the EU over state aid to Airbus (AIR.PA) and its US rival Boeing (BA). The decision allowed it to slap £5.7bn of tariffs on European goods.

The WTO ruled in December 2019 that 2004 subsidies given to Airbus by the EU were illegal, prompting the US to impose hefty tariffs on $7.5bn worth of goods from the bloc.

The Scotch Whisky Association warned last week a 25% tariff on Scotch single malt had led to losses of around £300m for the industry since it was introduced.

Scotch whisky contributes some £5.5bn to the UK economy, and supports more than 42,000 jobs across the country, including 10,500 people directly in Scotland, according to the association.

The US government ditched a threatened extension of the import taxes to blended whisky, gin and sparkling wine, however.

International trade secretary Liz Truss promised in a comment piece for the Daily Telegraph on Monday to “fight to consign these unfair tariffs to the bin of history.”

She also suggested Britain would be better able to resist the tariffs once outside the EU’s rules after the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.

The minister argued the US-EU dispute “encapsulates why it is so important for Britain to have its own independent trade policy,” able to set its own tariff regime and “take direct control” of the issue.

The continued inclusion of whisky in the dispute comes in spite of Britain’s exit from the EU and lobbying by Truss, including meetings with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer last week.