Coronavirus: Wetherspoon's boss says 'over the top' to shut pubs

Shutting pubs over the coronavirus outbreak is "over the top" and they should stay open "for the duration", Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin tells Sky News.

The chain's founder and chairman argued that supermarkets were far more crowded and claimed there had "hardly been any transmission" of infection in pubs.

His comments came after the business saw a further dip in sales further following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's instruction for drinkers to stay at home to help curb the spread of COVID-19 - the disease caused by coronavirus.

Mr Martin said: "Our aim is for pubs open for the duration. This could go on for a long time.

"I think that once you shut them down it's very difficult.

"Supermarkets are very, very crowded. Pubs are much less crowded. There's hardly been any transmission of the virus within pubs and I think it's over the top to shut them.

"That's a commercial view but also a common sense view."

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, JD Wetherspoon has cancelled its dividend and moved to reduce spending by delaying its capital projects.

Mr Martin and the group's chief executive are also taking a 50% pay cut.

